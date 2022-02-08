Tarrant County College exec says chancellor’s personal relationship led to firing: lawsuit

A fundraising executive at Tarrant County College alleges in a lawsuit that she was improperly disciplined by the institution’s chancellor when the executive began to intervene in conflicts with a subordinate who had a personal relationship with the chancellor.

Dr. Kristen Bennett was fired on Jan. 31, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas.

The lawsuit, which names Tarrant County College District as the defendant, alleges the college violated several policies in its firing of Bennett.

Carol Bracken, associate general counsel for Tarrant County College District, said Tuesday that the college does not comment on pending lawsuits.

“She didn’t do anything wrong,” said attorney Frank Hill of Arlington, who is representing Bennett. “She just got cut to pieces.”

Hill said that TCC has a history of wrongfully firing employees.

Bennett began her job as executive vice president for advancement on Oct. 1, 2020, and holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Eastern Kentucky University, an MBA from Midway University and a Bachelor of Science degree in communications and information studies from the University of Kentucky.

Bennett is a 22-year fundraising veteran who in 2020 won the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE-Washington, D.C.) Educational Fundraising award, according to the lawsuit.

From Oct. 1, 2020, to July 13, 2021, Bennett says, she received nothing but praise from Tarrant County College Chancellor Eugene Giovannini.

According to the lawsuit, all that changed in late July 2021 when a female employee, who was a subordinate to Bennett, fell into a conflict with a fellow employee who complained to Bennett. The lawsuit does not identify the woman.

Bennett talked to her subordinate, but the woman continued to cause problems with her team, according to the suit. The lawsuit states the woman was Giovannini’s “girlfriend.”

Story continues

Giovannini then harassed, abused and retaliated against Bennett for speaking to the female subordinate for corrective action, according to the lawsuit.

Bennett alleges that the college then violated numerous policies as the district failed to give her written notice of her non-renewal; retaliated for her filing a grievance, placed her on leave, barred her from campus; and denied her right of due process.

The lawsuit also states that Giovannini created a hostile work environment in that he punished Bennett for speech that he did not find offensive when men said it and that he violated district policy by having a relationship with a subordinate female employee.

Bennett is seeking reinstatement to her position and damages including lost income.

“This is yet another in a series of lawsuits brought against TCC for wrongfully firing people,” Hill said Tuesday. “Each time, Dr. Giovannini is at the center of it.”