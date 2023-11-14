Tarrant Area Food Bank will distribute food to thousands for Thanksgiving

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will distribute food to 6,000 families on Friday, Nov. 17, at AT&T Stadium.

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon, or until supplies last, in Lot 4, near the corner of Cowboys Way and AT&T Way. No identification or documentation is required to receive the food.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Food Bank and the Cotton Bowl Classic have partnered for a holiday food distribution, and the fifth time overall at AT&T Stadium, according to a press release.

The previous Mega Mobile Markets at AT&T Stadium have provided food to more than 18,300 families. Donors include the MW Cares Foundation and The Big Good, led by former TCU football coach Gary Patterson and R&B artist Leon Bridges of Fort Worth. Albertsons/Tom Thumb donated the turkey and chicken.

Other supporters include AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys, American Airlines and the Arlington police and fire departments.

The Cotton Bowl Classic and American Airlines are donating $20,000 to support the Food Bank’s mission, according to the release.

Today's top stories:

→ Human remains confirmed to be missing Dallas educator

→ Police identify suspect wanted in thefts from Buddhist temples

→ Crockett Row gets new name as owners seek new vibe

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.