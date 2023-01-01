Tarotscopes: Monthly Tarot Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign

Hello, star child! Your monthly tarot horoscopes—also known as tarotscopes, which feature the combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you navigate 2023. For each of the 12 signs, we pull a unique tarot card to predict the month ahead for every member of the zodiac. Be sure to check out both your sun and rising sign for the most accurate reading.

Even though we start a new calendar year in January, the astrological new year doesn't begin until Aries season arrives in late March. Because of this, you can let yourself relax from putting too much pressure on new year’s resolutions or any expectations for major life changes.

Instead, focus on Venus—the planet of love, sex, beauty, and money—entering into Aquarius on January 2. This transit ask us to embrace surrender and detachment in all of our close relationships; in short, put down your expectations and open your heart to what's truly present. Next, we have a full moon in Cancer on January 6, which will leave us all feeling heightened, intuitive, and emotional as we re-enter the real world after a holiday break. And the Mercury retrograde period in Capricorn ends on the 18th, allowing all of us to think a little more clearly. This is also a great time for you to finalize any projects that may have resurfaced over the last few weeks.

By January 20, we close our Capricorn season as the sun enters into rebellious and creative Aquarius. This happens just a day before the new moon in Aquarius arrives, giving us an extra dosage of this clever energy. It also acts as a great opportunity for us to think outside of the box about our intentions and what seeds we'd like to plant for the year ahead. Uranus, our planet of shake-ups, ends its retrograde period and stations direct in earthly Taurus on the 22nd, giving us a chance to make some earth-shattering movement in our finances, careers, or sense of self. Last, but not least, this month concludes with Venus transitioning into dreamy Pisces and giving us all a chance to welcome February with rose-colored goggles on.

So what lies ahead? Read on to see what’s in store for your sign—or your rising sign, which you can calculate here—in 2023 with your monthly tarotscopes.

<h1 class="title">Aries</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Aries & Aries Rising Tarotscope

Aries, you're not only entering into a new year but also a new chapter of your life in terms of love and intimacy. Read your full Aries tarot horoscope for January 2023.

<h1 class="title">taurus</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Taurus & Taurus Rising Tarotscope

Taurus, use all of your will this month to position yourself somewhere new and vibrant. Read your full Taurus tarot horoscope for January 2023.

<h1 class="title">gemini</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Gemini & Gemini Rising Tarotscope

Gemini, it’s time for you to come to terms with the past, people, and memories you need to let go of in order to move forward. Read your full Gemini tarot horoscope for January 2023.

<h1 class="title">cancer</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Cancer & Cancer Rising Tarotscope

My lucky Cancer, let yourself live in a state of free-fall this month and watch how perfectly the universe allows it all to fall into place. Read your full Cancer tarot horoscope for January 2023.

<h1 class="title">leo</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Leo & Leo Rising Tarotscope

In order to achieve your highest potential, you have to be more willing to slow down and inject intentionality into your routine, Leo. Read your full Leo tarot horoscope for January 2023.

<h1 class="title">virgo</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Virgo & Virgo Rising Tarotscope

Virgo, you are on top of the world as January arrives, and it will only continue for you. Read your full Virgo tarot horoscope for January 2023.

<h1 class="title">libra</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Libra & Libra Rising Tarotscope

Libra, if you’ve been wanting to fly the coop, January is the perfect time to do so. Read your full Libra tarot horoscope for January 2023.

<h1 class="title">scorpio</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Scorpio & Scorpio Rising Tarotscope

You are being presented with some powerful opportunities this month, Scorpio. Read your full Scorpio tarot horoscope for January 2023.

<h1 class="title">Sagittarius</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Sagittarius & Sagittarius Rising Tarotscope

Sagittarius, take some time away in January to figure out what your dream life would really look like. Read your full Sagittarius tarot horoscope for January 2023.

<h1 class="title">Capricorn</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Capricorn & Capricorn Rising Tarotscope

Capricorn, you may be experiencing a sense of loss this month. Read your full Capricorn tarot horoscope for January 2023.

<h1 class="title">Aquarius</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Aquarius & Aquarius Rising Tarotscope

Aquarius, this month is proving to be a powerful one for you. Read your full Aquarius tarot horoscope for January 2023.

<h1 class="title">Pisces</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Pisces & Pisces Rising Tarotscope

Pisces, sometimes the hardest thing and the right thing are the same. Read your full Pisces tarot horoscope for January 2023.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter.

