Tarotscopes: Monthly Tarot Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign

Hello, star child! Your monthly tarot horoscopes—also known as tarotscopes, which feature the combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you navigate 2022. For each of the 12 signs, we pull a unique tarot card to predict the month ahead for every member of the zodiac. Be sure to check out both your sun and rising sign for the most accurate reading.

And welcome to the final month of the year! In December we have Neptune stationing direct in dreamy Pisces on the third. This means we're finally done with the season of retrogrades that plagued most of 2022. Just a few days later, Mercury, our planet of communication and technology, enters hard-working and powerful Capricorn on the sixth. This will bring a sense of clarity to us all before the full moon in fast-paced Gemini on December 7. Expect for anything stuck or stagnant to fall away during this time.

Just a few days later, Venus (our planet of love, sex, beauty, and money) joins Mercury in earthly Capricorn, bringing our desires to the next level. The message here is: No more settling! It’s time to raise your standards and say no to anyone—or anything—that is not a full-fledged yes. It’s power hour on December 20 as our blessed planet Jupiter enters fiery Aries. Be sure to check which house Jupiter will be transiting for you, as this transit can bring blessings to that area of your life.

On December 21, we enter into Capricorn season as the sun leaves Sagittarius. Less brashness, adventure, and studying—now is the time to put your money where your mouth is and make moves! We have a new moon in Capricorn on December 23, setting the tone for 2023 and truly asking us all to reflect on what it is that we want when we’re willing to be challenged. Remember, life isn’t all about ease and comfort, it takes immense pressure to turn coal into a diamond. Capricorn energy does not mess around; with a Mercury Retrograde period beginning in this determined earthly energy on the 29th, there will be no stone left unturned as we enter into a brand new year.

And don't forget how far you've come this year. During the month of November we found ourselves in the midst of eclipse season on the Scorpio-Taurus axis. It was a time to illuminate your deepest desires and sense of self-worth through the destruction of misaligned people, jobs, and dynamics. In October the full moon in Aries on October 9 brought some frustration and knee-jerk decisions about the things and people around us who weren’t feeling all that aligned anymore. Hopefully you were able to let go and welcome in the life that you know is better suited for you by the time the new-moon solar eclipse in Scorpio arrived on the 25th. In September we had Venus, the planet of love, sex, beauty, and money, entering into earthly Virgo, which gave us all a nudge to think clearly and critically about what we want as well as what we will no longer tolerate. Your monthly Tarotscopes can bring clarity for both your sun and your rising sign, and you needed it in August after a once-in-a-lifetime Uranus and the North Node conjunction on July 31 that may have left you feeling ready for something new. The month’s shift from fiery Leo into earthly Virgo may have left things feeling a bit shaken up.

July began with a shift from watery Cancer energy into fiery Leo, which may have left you feeling all sorts of hot and cold. We ended June with a new moon in Cancer on the 28th, marking a time to set our intentions for the last half of the year toward what will truly make us feel happy and fulfilled. With Venus, the planet of love, beauty and money, entering fiery Aries in May, the month asked you to raise your standards on our life goals and think bigger.

April was a fertile time to plant your seeds of intention for the astrological year ahead, and we ended March with the full moon in Virgo, bringing us clarity on who or what we are ready to release in order to move forward with grace and structure, in true Virgo fashion. In February we had a Mercury retrograde in Aquarius that required us to keep ourselves grounded in reality by connecting to nature, putting our phones on airplane mode, and disengaging with anyone or anything that caused us to lose touch with a sense of presentness. In January we were asked to get clear about our goals and the intention that we plan to carry with us throughout the year.

So what lies ahead? Read on to see what’s in store for your sign—or your rising sign, which you can calculate here—in 2022 with your monthly tarotscopes.

Aries

Aries & Aries Rising Tarotscope

Aries, there is a part of you that simply wants a peaceful life, but December has something else in store. Read your full Aries tarot horoscope for December 2022.

taurus

Taurus & Taurus Rising Tarotscope

Ah, Taurus. It seems the grass truly is greenest where you water it. Read your full Taurus tarot horoscope for December 2022.

gemini

Gemini & Gemini Rising Tarotscope

Gemini, the holiday season isn’t going to be the only reason that you take a break this month. Read your full Gemini tarot horoscope for December 2022.

cancer

Cancer & Cancer Rising Tarotscope

My lucky Cancer, whatever you start in December will only sweeten and intensify as 2023 unfolds. Read your full Cancer tarot horoscope for December 2022.

leo

Leo & Leo Rising Tarotscope

The seeds you're planting in December will be fruiting sooner than you know, Leo. Read your full Leo tarot horoscope for December 2022.

virgo

Virgo & Virgo Rising Tarotscope

Virgo, I see phone calls and emails bearing good news coming your way! Read your full Virgo tarot horoscope for December 2022.

libra

Libra & Libra Rising Tarotscope

Libra, now is the time to give yourself the peace and quiet you’ve been yearning for… Read your full Libra tarot horoscope for December 2022.

scorpio

Scorpio & Scorpio Rising Tarotscope

December as a whole is not a test, but it will be filled with them, Scorpio. Read your full Scorpio tarot horoscope for December 2022.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius & Sagittarius Rising Tarotscope

Sagittarius, it looks like there is a fresh start happening for you in December. Read your full Sagittarius tarot horoscope for December 2022.

Capricorn

Capricorn & Capricorn Rising Tarotscope

Capricorn, the universe is trying to give you a gentle nudge to start being selective about who you’re giving your time and your energy to. Read your full Capricorn tarot horoscope for December 2022.

Aquarius

Aquarius & Aquarius Rising Tarotscope

Aquarius, there's a fork in the road, and your decision on which path to follow will lead you into polar opposite places. Read your full Aquarius tarot horoscope for December 2022.

Pisces

Pisces & Pisces Rising Tarotscope

Pisces, it seems this month will have you reconsidering your work-life balance like never before. Read your full Pisces tarot horoscope for December 2022.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter.

