Tarotscopes: Monthly Tarot Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign

Hello, star child! Your monthly tarot horoscopes—also known as tarotscopes, which feature the combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you navigate 2022.

And welcome to the first month of the new year! We have many powerful transits ahead in 2022, including four Mercury Retrograde transits before the year ends. But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s focus on January.

We are still occupying Capricorn energy until the 19th before we enter airy Aquarius, and Mercury will enter into Aquarius on January 2 before its first retrograde period on the 14th. What does that mean, exactly? The beginning of the month will ask us to get clear about our goals and the intention that we plan to carry with us throughout the year. Instead of lazily treating this like new year’s resolutions of the past, let's take a moment in gratitude for making it to another year and be present with what we truly want and who we honestly want to become.

We also have a Full Moon in watery Cancer on the 17th; with the moon in its home sign of Cancer, expect whatever (or whoever) you let go of to be divinely planned. Not everyone deserves a seat at your table this year, and it will be up to you to ask yourself if the people you have around you make you feel safe, empowered, and allow you to be your authentic self. If not, it’s okay to leave them in 2021. We also have Uranus—“The Awakener”—stationed direct in Taurus, bringing us a wake up call in economics and personal finances as well as radical changes in the way that we relate to the Earth. Can we unabashedly ask for—and work toward—corporate reform, renewable energy, and food security for all? Only time will tell, but the stars are pointing toward a notable and long-lasting change on a mass level this year!

We end January with Mars entering into Capricorn, and Venus stations direct in Capricorn’s earthly energy as well. With so much focus on our actions and relational approach revolving around success, structure, and titles, you may even find yourself in a new, notable connection of your own. Stay the course, find a groove with a routine that suits you, and build a strong foundation for the year ahead.

So what lies ahead? Read on to see what’s in store for your sign—or your rising sign, which you can calculate here—in 2022 with your January tarotscopes.

