Tarotscopes: Monthly Tarot Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign

Hello, star child! Your monthly tarot horoscopes—also known as tarotscopes, which feature the combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you navigate 2023. For each of the 12 signs, we pull a unique tarot card to predict the month ahead for every member of the zodiac. Be sure to check out both your sun and rising sign for the most accurate reading.

This month is full of magical transits, like the Jupiter and North Node conjunction happening in Taurus on June 1. This transit is going to bless all of us in ways you may not be expecting. Then, on the 3rd, we have a full moon in Sagittarius—the “strawberry moon”—asking us to let go of anyone or anything that keeps us from feeling free or showing up authentically. When Venus enters Leo on June 5, you might find your love life gets fired up. Take it as a signal to start taking initiative toward what you want in life by using this newfound, confident energy.

As the month of June progresses, we have Mercury (the planet of communication) entering chatty Gemini on the 11th on the same day that Pluto (the planet of transformation) goes retrograde in persistent and practical Capricorn. What does this mean for us? We might start feeling like we can express our wants and needs out loud to those we love, which could lead to deeper connections and conversations all around. So stay open to what may arise, especially as the new moon in Gemini arrives on June 18, a powerful time to manifest new and exciting experiences.

As the month winds down, we begin Cancer season on the 21st, which may have you feeling more sensitive to the shifts and changes around you. Mercury joins the sun in watery Cancer on the 26th, bringing delightful and deeply heartfelt connections with it. This month reminds us to stay open to the types of people and opportunities that we may have overlooked in the past and asks us to think outside of the tiny box we may have put ourselves in. If we explore the boundaries of who we are, we can better understand how to connect with the world around us.

This year has already started off with many important transits, and May was full of surprises—including the Pluto retrograde in Aquarius that started on the 1st. It was a good time to revisit old, stuck emotions and outdated narratives in order to get to the bottom of who you are and what you want to feel going forward. In April the full moon in Libra arrived on the 6th to give us an opportunity to let go of any people-pleasing tendencies that may have been holding us back from healthy and happy relationships.

On March 16, Venus—the planet of love, sex, beauty, and money—entered into luxurious and high-maintenance Taurus just a few days before Mercury (the planet of communication) entered fiery Aries. The sun joined Mercury in Aries just one day later on March 20, and a new moon arrived in Aries on March 21. You may have found that you wanted to upgrade your love life and take more initiative in order to make it happen. On February 5, we started off the month with a full moon in the fiery sign of Leo. This lunation may have ruffled some feathers, allowing you to release the ways in which you’ve been playing small. It was a good time to address anyone or anything that makes you feel insecure. The Mercury retrograde period in Capricorn ended on January 18, giving all of us space to think a little more clearly. By January 20 we closed our Capricorn season and entered into rebellious and creative Aquarius, which provided an extra dosage of clever energy.

So what lies ahead? Read on to see what’s in store for your sign—or your rising sign, which you can calculate here—in 2023 with your monthly tarotscopes. (PS: Want more guidance? Don’t forget to check your weekly horoscope on Glamour.)

Aries Getty Images

Aries & Aries Rising Tarotscope

Dear Aries, if it’s been difficult for you to focus on your goals, now is a good time to change something in your daily routine. Read your full Aries tarot horoscope for June 2023.

taurus Getty Images

Taurus & Taurus Rising Tarotscope

Taurus, it seems you may finally be in a place where you can find peace of mind this month. Read your full Taurus tarot horoscope for June 2023.

gemini Getty Images

Gemini & Gemini Rising Tarotscope

The life lesson for Geminis this month? That letting go is sometimes the greatest gift. Read your full Gemini tarot horoscope for June 2023.

cancer Getty Images

Cancer & Cancer Rising Tarotscope

Cancer, know that it's not a coincidence if you find yourself asking, “What did I do to deserve a life this good?" You've earned this! Read your full Cancer tarot horoscope for June 2023.

leo Getty Images

Leo & Leo Rising Tarotscope

Leo, it seems this month could bring changes to your work. Are you ready for June to kick things up a notch? Read your full Leo tarot horoscope for June 2023.

virgo Getty Images

Virgo & Virgo Rising Tarotscope

Virgo, it seems that you have spent so much time waiting, and waiting, and waiting. This is the month to act—and receive. Read your full Virgo tarot horoscope for June 2023.

libra Getty Images

Libra & Libra Rising Tarotscope

Libra, consider this month a wake-up call if you've been unconsciously going through life, wandering down a path with no return. Read your full Libra tarot horoscope for June 2023.

scorpio Getty Images

Scorpio & Scorpio Rising Tarotscope

This month is all about learning new things and starting to change your life from the inside out, Scorpio. Read your full Scorpio tarot horoscope for June 2023.

Sagittarius Getty Images

Sagittarius & Sagittarius Rising Tarotscope

Sagittarius, you may feel inspired in June to take action toward the life that you desire in a bold new way. Read your full Sagittarius tarot horoscope for June 2023.

Capricorn Getty Images

Capricorn & Capricorn Rising Tarotscope

Capricorn, what if you stopped trying so hard to impress others and simply allowed yourself to be seen and accepted for who you are? That's what is being asked of you this month. Read your full Capricorn tarot horoscope for June 2023.

Aquarius Getty Images

Aquarius & Aquarius Rising Tarotscope

Aquarius, it seems like your inner child is ready to come back out and play. Embrace it! Read your full Aquarius tarot horoscope for June 2023.

Pisces Getty Images

Pisces & Pisces Rising Tarotscope

Pisces, it seems like you could use some wins this month to remind you just how powerful you really are. Read your full Pisces tarot horoscope for June 2023.

Meghan Rose is an astrologer, tarot reader, and writer based out of Los Angeles whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Originally Appeared on Glamour