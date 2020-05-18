The tarot card that represents your star sign (and what it reveals about you)

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

If you love astrology and star signs, you'll likely be curious about tarot cards too. For centuries, tarot cards have been used for fortune telling, and although the designs of the 78-card decks have modernised and diversified (hello Unicorn, Game of Thrones, and Star Wars decks), the meanings of the cards are still pretty much what they were back in the 1800s.



Tarot card meanings

Each deck is made up of 22 major arcana cards (the ~power cards~ which represent significant milestones, and forces outside of your control) and 56 minor arcana cards (the ~everyday life~ cards representing events and forces within our control). The minor arcana are split into four suits: Coins, Wands, Swords and Cups.

This access to evergreen human wisdom and insight means, to me, that the tarot can act like a counsellor, a confidant, a source of advice. This deck of cards covers most life themes and experiences, all the ups and downs of daily life, the hardships and the celebrations, the challenges and the rewards.

The tarot also has a lot of cross over with astrology. The four suits represent each of the astrological elements (Coins - Earth, Wands - Fire, Swords - Air, and Cups - Water). And most of the major arcana ~power cards~ correspond to certain planets and therefore certain star signs. Having a tarot card representing your star sign provides you with an automatic cheerleader in the tarot, and this card also gives a deeper layer of meaning to your sign.

Read on to find out what your tarot card reveals about your star sign.



ARIES: The Emperor

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

The Emperor is about being an ~alpha~, taking control, being in front, leading, bossing and marshalling other people to your own agenda. This is you all over, because you’re a born leader. Remember that: you have cosmic powers which put you ahead of the pack, able to keep your head when others lose theirs, and show the courage and mettle necessary to inspire people. Seek leadership roles and fulfil your potential.

Read more about typical Aries traits here

TAURUS: The Hierophant

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

The Hierophant is a character somewhere between heaven and earth, who can take higher powers and cerebral knowledge and transform it into something useful, practical and beautiful. It’s a little known fact just how creative you are, Taurus. When you put your mind to something, you can become incredibly skilled and create things the rest of us simply can’t. You have a great eye for aesthetics, and you know what ~feels~ good. Seek to create and make the world more beautiful.

Read more about typical Taurus traits here

GEMINI: The Lovers

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

Many people think this card is all about romance, but it’s actually more complicated. Just like many people think you’re a friendly, open book when they meet you... but you’re way more complex than that. The Lovers reflects divided feelings, head vs heart decisions, wandering eyes, and the ability (or curse?) to see both sides of everything and value multiple options. You are flexible and adaptable. Seek variety and multi-tasking in life, and spread your valuable inventiveness around.

Read more about typical Gemini traits here

CANCER: The Chariot

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

This is an unusual tarot connection because The Chariot is a really dynamic, forceful, on-the-move card, and people might not automatically associate that energy with Cancer. What they don’t realise, though, is that you are a Cardinal sign, born at the start of a season (summer) and therefore blessed with innate powers of initiative, ambition and drive. Deep down, you KNOW where you are headed in life, and woe betide anyone getting in your way. Seek to control your trajectory in life, and strike a path that leads to great heights.

Read more about typical Cancer traits here

LEO: Strength

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

There is usually a lion depicted on this tarot card which makes it an obvious match for Leo. On a more emotional level, though, it reflects your greatest gift: strength. You are not only outwardly brave and confident, but you have enormous reserves of the ~softer~ shades of strength: compassion, resilience, empathy, protectiveness. You always stick up for others, as well as yourself. Seek to protect the underdogs in this world and take them under your wing.

Read more about typical Leo traits here

VIRGO: The Hermit

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

Aww, Virgo, I’m not going to tease you and tell you that you’re like a hermit (you’re actually ruled by Mercury, and are incredibly social and charming). This particular tarot card relates to your task-master focus and serious outlook on life. You take yourself, and others, seriously, and you expect certain standards and commitments. You are ultra-reliable, and your discipline can propel you to great heights. You are willing to go above and beyond. Seek opportunities to do what others won’t, or can’t.

Read more about typical Virgo traits here

LIBRA: Justice

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

Your astrological symbol is the scales, so the Justice card feels like an overt and visual connection. There’s a deeper meaning here too, though, and that is your preoccupation with fairness and equality. It matters to you that things are balanced and above-board, transparent and equal. You love to weigh up your options, and other people’s…, and you pride yourself on following an ethical pathway. You have a steel-trap mind for analysis and objective assessment. Seek fairness in all things and help balance the scales of justice in this world.

Read more about typical Libra traits here

SCORPIO: Death

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

Ruled by Pluto and linked to the Death card, you’re a contender for the role of Queen of the Underworld, Scorpio! It’s just that big, dark, scary things intrigue you. The underbelly of human nature fascinates you. The process of death and decay draws your gaze, when others look away. We need your courage and fortitude in this world, because there is darkness all around. Seek truth, all the way down to the very deep, dark bottom of things, and help the rest of us understand it.

Read more about typical Scorpio traits here

SAGITTARIUS: Temperance

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

Temperance is about balance, moderation, finding a ~new normal~ when extreme circumstances have knocked you over. You, Sag, are a very exuberant sign and, left to your own devices, you can swing to extremes of behaviour that get you into hot water. You love partying, you can’t help saying what’s on your mind (#nofilter), you are driven to rebel and explore beyond the set boundaries. Revel in your self-confidence, but don’t rock the boat so hard that you lose your balance. Seek your freedoms and rebellions, but know your true centre and let that be your compass in life.

Read more about typical Sagittarius traits here

CAPRICORN: The Devil

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

The Devil card is linked to Saturn, which is your ruling planet, and therefore your totem card. It often speaks of temptation, bad habits, following a path of least resistance, but you are a self-controlled, disciplined sign, and it’s not this part of its meaning that applies to you. What The Devil has for you is its message that we are all 100% free AND 100% accountable to live our lives as we decide. Freedom to do whatever, but also a commitment to ~own~ that path, those choices, and the consequences. You are strong and stoic enough to take the full burden of everything you decide to do. You are an individual. Seek the path that you alone are built to walk and set an example for others.

Read more about typical Capricorn traits here

AQUARIUS: The Star

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

All Aquarians have a link to outer space, space travel, invention and innovation. Your mind can travel far beyond the humdrum confines of planet earth’s concerns. The Star tarot card is about wishes, high hopes, dreams come true, and shows the boundless nature of your potential as a person. You can, when you put your cleverness and passion into it, change the world, for the better because you’re also a natural humanitarian. Seek innovation to solve big problems.

Read more about typical Aquarius traits here

PISCES: The Moon

Photo credit: Cosmopolitan UK

Your tarot connection to The Moon card represents your intuitive and imaginative nature, the latent psychic skills you possess (maybe without even realising). The Moon tarot card is all about mystery and illusion, what lies beneath the veneer of reality, the unseen. You ~get~ other people, maybe knowing them better than they understand themselves sometimes. You have an instinctive sense of truth and what’s really going on, and even what might unfold. Seek spiritual practices to reveal your psychic abilities.

Read more about typical Pisces traits here

