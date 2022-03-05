Taron Egerton faints on stage during first night performance of new West End play

Taron Egerton worried audience of his new play after collapsing on stage midway through the production.

The Kingsman actor, 32, was performing Mike Bartlett’s new play Cock alongside Jonathan Bailey went he passed out.

According to crowd members at London’s Ambassadors Theatre, one of Egerton’s co-stars stopped the play and a safety curtain went down, leaving the audience sat around waiting for an update on his health.

The play’s director, Marianne Elliott, came on to stage to reassure revellers that Egerton is absolutely fine, but an understudy would continue in his place.

More to follow