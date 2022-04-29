Tarkett - Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 29, 2022

Paris (France), April 29, 2022 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 29, 2022

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Tarkett was held on Friday April 29, 2022 at 9h30 a.m. at the Auditorium located in ground floor of the registered address (Tour Initiale – 1, Terrasse Bellini – 92919 Paris la Défense), chaired by Eric La Bonnardière, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Quorum was established at 95.70% and 198 shareholders were present, represented or voted by correspondence.

All resolutions were adopted by the Shareholders’ Meeting, notably:

  • The approval of the Company’s and consolidated financial statements for Fiscal 2021 as well as the allocation of the result to the “Retained Earnings” account;

  • The three regulated agreements with a majority of 63.45% excluding the vote of interested parties, including Tarkett Participation S.A.S.;

  • The renewal for a new four-year term of the mandates as members of the Supervisory Board of Eric La Bonnardière, Didier Deconinck and Julien Deconinck as well as the mandate of Bernard-André Deconinck as observer of the Supervisory Board;

  • The approval of all resolutions related to the remuneration of the Company’s corporate officers;

  • The financial delegations granted to the Management Board.

The detailed results of the votes are available on the Company's website www.tarkett-group.com in the "General Shareholders’ Meeting 2022" section.

***


Investor Relations Contact
investors@tarkett.com

Media contacts
Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.8 billion in 2021. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,000 employees and 34 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett HumanConscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

