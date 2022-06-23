Tariq Bokhari created GOP’s city council slate, but he faces a fight for his own seat

Will Wright
·7 min read

CLT Politics is a new weekly analysis of political news and events in Charlotte and across the region published Thursday by The Charlotte Observer.

City Councilman Tariq Bokhari formed a slate of Republicans to bolster the GOP’s ranks in city government, but he’ll need to worry about winning his own competitive election in a city that’s becoming increasingly blue.

Bokhari is up against Democrat Stephanie Hand, a United Methodist clergy member and former airport manager who won the south Charlotte Democratic primary handily. His slate includes himself, at-large candidates, a mayoral candidate and two other district candidates.

CLT POLITICS NEWSLETTER: Sign up for unduplicated, exclusive insight and analysis about Charlotte politics

We’re a little over a month away from the Charlotte municipal election  — yes, there is an election this summer — and their race stands out as maybe the most interesting and competitive city-wide.

The ballot holds other races that are worth watching, of course, but with Bokhari being the only city Republican up for reelection, it’s worth looking at the two candidates: What are their biggest priorities, and what are their plans for the city’s most pressing problems.

First, a quick look at the numbers

To better understand the race, let’s take a quick look at the district and past election results.

District 6 is in south Charlotte in the areas including SouthPark and Starmount. About 121,000 people live there, and about 90,000 of them are registered voters.

The district is 70% white, 11% Black and 11% Hispanic. Of the registered voters, 30% are Democrats, 29% are Republicans and 41% are unaffiliated or affiliated with another other party, according to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections data.

Democratic operative Dan McCorkle said the math gives Hand a good shot. Over time, he thinks the district is all but guaranteed to swing blue.

“It’s hard to beat an incumbent with money, McCorkle said, “but this could be our time.”

Stephanie Hand is the Democratic candidate in the July municipal election for Charlotte City Council District 6.
Stephanie Hand is the Democratic candidate in the July municipal election for Charlotte City Council District 6.

Bokhari came into office in 2017, winning the general election with about 7,500 more votes than his Democratic competitor. He won again in 2019 with 59% of the vote, or about 3,350 more votes than the Democrat.

Only about 8,500 people voted in the Democratic primary in May. Hand won 4,550 votes. Two competitors split the rest.

We can’t say for sure how many people will vote in July, but it’s an off-year for municipal elections and it’s in the summer. Turnout could be in the single-digits.

Asked about his chances for reelection, Bokhari said he believes he still has strong support among his constituents — plenty to get him through July. Still, he acknowledged that recent history points away from Republican representation in the long run.

“If the trend keeps occurring like it is right now, we’re in the final few iterations of any Republicans being able to win in this town,” he said.

Moderate voters might fear that sole-party leadership could lead to a lack of debate, a lack of pushing the boundaries, he said, possibly pushing the trend back in the other direction.

DID YOU NOTICE? Why the NASCAR sign disappeared from an uptown tower

Hand said her ability to win rides a lot on turnout. If enough people come out to vote, she believes she has the edge.

She acknowledged that a July 26 municipal election this year doesn’t bode well for turnout, but said her message — pragmatic leadership and prioritizing community voices ahead of city action — will resonate.

Let’s look at some issues

If you want to hear the candidates respond to a wide variety of topics, I’d recommend watching the Black Political Caucus’ latest forum on their Facebook page. You should also read Hand’s Q&A with The Charlotte Observer that we published ahead of the primary.

I asked the candidates about zoning, making housing affordable in Charlotte, and their priorities on transit. Let’s dig in:

Affordable housing and zoning: The candidates differ on this issue, but both point to economic mobility as a big part of the problem — and one that’s overlooked.

Hand said creating denser housing alone “does not solve the affordable housing problem.”

“The root of the problem is education, access, better paying jobs, and then housing,” she said. Hand told me building more places to live plays a part, but she sees a broader approach of educating Charlotteans for high-paying jobs, getting the business community to increase wages and having enough homes to go around.

As for creating townhomes and triplexes in areas that are zoned for single-family homes, Hand said she would take each project on a case-by-case basis and rely heavily on what each neighborhood wants.

“I want to ensure that we uphold the integrity of neighborhoods, however we do have an affordable housing problem in the city and we don’t have enough housing,” she said. “There are concessions on both sides.”

During the Black Political Caucus forum, Bokhari said Charlotte’s Democratic leaders have thrown money at the affordable housing problem without doing enough to address incomes.

Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari is running for reelection as the Republican candidate in the July municipal election for District 6.
Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari is running for reelection as the Republican candidate in the July municipal election for District 6.

“The problem is upward mobility,” he told the Black Political Caucus. “Until they start to think about that as the outcome, they’re going to continue to fail.”

He’s also been a vocal opponent of dissolving single-family-only zoned areas. Proponents say increasing density in those neighborhoods to meet demand could reduce overall housing prices, but Bokhari worries it could hurt lower-income parts of the city.

Bokhari told me more density in south Charlotte would lead to more of an annoyance than anything else because the land is so expensive that it’s not ripe for big development. In neighborhoods where property values are lower, though, it could have more drastic implications. Developers, he worries, will buy up huge swaths of those neighborhoods where many resident rent, demolish the homes and build units that locals can’t afford.

“It does absolutely have the potential to gentrify and displace neighborhoods and ultimately have a terrible potential impact on affordability,” he said.

If the data proves otherwise, Bokhari told me he’s open to changing his mind. So far, though, he said the city has done far too little prep work to move forward hastily.

BRUTON SMITH: legendary race promoter has died

Transit: I asked the candidates about their visions for the future of transportation in Charlotte, and how broken promises to extend the light rail north combined with complaints from CATS employees about wages and working conditions factor into their thinking.

Bokhari said CATS needs a “leadership overhaul.”

“We can’t do anything until we form a solid foundation in our CATS organization,” he said. He also said the city has to make good on its promise to north Mecklenburg to run a light rail line out there.

His vision is to create a City Council committee that examines how transit will look in 20 to 30 years and start building toward that future. That means “totally deprioritize” the Silver Line of the light rail and the Gold Line streetcar, he said. Instead, plan for autonomous vehicles and creating a 5G network that can sustain them, he said.

Rather than spend billions on more light rail lines, he advocates for spending on roads and sidewalks that allow for safe pedestrian transit and autonomous vehicles.

Hand, a former operations and general manager in the airport industry, pointed to the lack of transportation from the airport as an example of how far Charlotte is behind.

“We don’t have direct, fluid transportation to and from the sixth busiest airport in the world,” she said.

Hand favors a mix of options for residents: cars, buses, light rail, bikes, feet and more. While she said the light rail “has its place,” she said the system is very expensive and that, if the city does want to build it out, officials must make sure the projects are worth it for taxpayers.

“We must continue to have numerous modes of transportation,” she said, without being “taxed to death.”

The election is July 26. Early voting opens July 7.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • NHL Draft: Blue Jackets' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Columbus Blue Jackets have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, but will need to transition its talent to the next level if they want to compete for a playoff spot.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • The graduate: At 35, Jack Johnson earns degree from Michigan

    DENVER (AP) — In between delivering checks on the ice, Jack Johnson hit the books just as hard. The 35-year-old Colorado Avalanche defenseman earned his general studies degree this spring from the University of Michigan. Just part of a rewarding stretch for Johnson, who after five teams and more than 1,000 NHL games finally reached the Stanley Cup Final. “Let’s see, that (degree) takes me 18 years?” Johnson cracked Saturday before Game 2 against Tampa Bay. “Most people are at least a doctor at t

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • U.S. Open: Rahm closes 1 behind Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Open (all times local): 8 p.m. Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick share the lead heading into the final day of the U.S. Open after defending champion Jon Rahm made double bogey on the 18th hole Saturday to fall one shot behind. Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick finished at 3-under 206 and will be in the final pairing Sunday. Rahm was leading by one heading into 18, but drove into a fairway bunker, and could not clear the lip on his next shot. He hit his third