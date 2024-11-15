Tari Eason, Amen Thompson are off limits in trade talks

.

Draft steal Tari Eason, for example, has been drawing attention for the past year but has been labeled off limits, sources said. Same for last year's lottery pick Amen Thompson.

Source: ESPN

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

“He’s so tall that the height of his dribble is so easy to take. So if he’s not turned around and facing you up, it’s easier to take the ball away from him.”

I sat down with Tari Eason and watched turnovers on an iPad. An ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ exclusive — nytimes.com/athletic/59183… - 10:58 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tari Eason - 8:40 PM

More on this storyline

Udoka said Eason is a “unique player.” “You have your schemes and base coverage, and he has his instincts. He does what he does naturally,” Udoka said. “At times, he’ll get burned for it, but more often than not, he’ll make a play out of it. You don’t want to take that aggressiveness away from him. He’s a guy that gets a lot of loose balls and has good instincts. You turn a blind eye to it at times, knowing that he’ll make the right play.” -via New York Times / November 14, 2024

Law Murray: Pretty much every bucket Tari Eason got last night vs Clippers was a matter of a Rocket being quicker or more athletic or more explosive than the Clippers personnel pic.x.com/sjrlQhaL78 -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 14, 2024

David Hardisty: Ime Udoka on the impact of Tari Eason so far this season: "I think it's something we've always known... Not a surprise to us. Maybe to everybody else because he hadn't played as much (injuries)." pic.x.com/POTfv3aSDU -via Twitter @clutchfans / November 8, 2024

David Hardisty: Ime Udoka plans to utilize Amen Thompson in a variety of ways and says his position basically depends on who he is out there with: "The benefit of Reed (Sheppard) is he can play on and off ball, similar to the way Fred can... If we're downsizing and Amen can play the four, great. If we're upsizing and playing bigger, he can run either the one, the two or the three." pic.x.com/mlYW7Z0Z2A -via Twitter @clutchfans / October 15, 2024

Jonathan Feigen: Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams sitting out for Rockets in OKC tonight. Amen Thompson starting at the point. -via x.com / October 9, 2024

August and September are the slowest months on the NBA calendar, but in one Bay Area gym, it’s a time when players gather to hone their craft. An array of ballers from college studs to NBA players were at Unlimited Potential Basketball in Burlingame one afternoon this August to test their skills against each other. -via KRON4 / August 27, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Tari Eason, Amen Thompson are off limits in trade talks