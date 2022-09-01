Target's White Fudge Animal Cookies Recalled by FDA for Potentially Containing Metal Wire

White fudge animal cookies sold at Target stores across the country are being recalled after metal wire pieces were discovered inside the snacks.

The decision was announced by D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc., Aug. 24 after "metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies," the company said in an announcement released Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall affects the 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies — which come in clear plastic bear-shaped jugs — with a best-by date of Feb. 21, 2023, and the case lot number Y052722. The products were distributed to Target stores nationwide.

Target's representatives did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the announcement, FDA also warned about the dangers of consuming contaminated foods, writing, "Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury."

"Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system," the statement read.

Additionally, the federal agency encouraged anybody who purchased the cookies to stop consuming the product and return the item to Target for a full refund. For any questions,  consumers may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc., at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, the FDA said.

