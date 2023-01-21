Target's Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Line Is Back and Better Than Ever for Spring 2023

Grace Smith
·4 min read

Prices start at just $10.

<p>Real Simple / Tyler Roeland</p>

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

We’re longtime fans of Justina Blakeney’s bohemian home brand, Jungalow. As the name suggests, it has a cozy, wild, and lush aesthetic inspired by color. Pulling inspiration from nature and vintage ephemera, the collection she’s designed with Target—for the second spring in a row—is instantly add-to-cart worthy.

The collection says you can start dreaming of warm temperatures and springtime sunshine in January, no matter what your weather forecast says. Add some cheer and color to your space with the Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow collection, with selections starting at just $10. While we love the entire collection, shop a few of our favorites below.

Shop Opalhouse x Jungalow Home Goods

<p>Target</p>

Target

Round Embroidered Sun Fringe Decorative Throw Pillow

A good sun motif will always keep the January blues away, especially when bathed in a bright gold. This pillow embellishment will look warm and inviting in any area of the home.

To buy: $20; target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Dove-Stitch Quilt Off-White

An off-white quilt, particularly a textured one like this, looks simply heavenly. The lightweight 100 percent cotton exterior keeps you cool during the summers, while the soft fill ensures you don’t shiver when the temperatures drop. The dove adornment does double duty: keeps the fill evenly spaced, and looks delightful atop the bed.

To buy: From $59; target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

10.4-Inch Four-Pack Melamine Dinner Plates

Clay dinner plates add an earthy elegance to any dinner table setup, and this set has unique flakes that add visual interest and texture to the look. The raised rims are ultra-stackable for effortless storage, and they’re dishwasher-safe for the easiest cleanups.

To buy: $14; target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Two-Pack Patio Dining Chairs

It’s patio season already, right? Well, with the right furniture the front porch can be a year-round pursuit. This outdoor dining chair set features attractive brown and gold coloring is neutral enough to go with any accents, while the rust-resistant steel frame ensures the chairs remain sturdy over time.

To buy: $275; target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Mirrored Vintage Glass Tray

A glass tray catch-all is an easy yet sophisticated way to keep your clutter in check. This tray has a burnished surface that adds an aged vintage look to the décor item, while the organic brass shape keeps it structural and solid. Reviewers noted they used it for kitchen coffee stations and bathroom soaps, among other uses.

To buy: $20; target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Glass Soap Pump Rust

This glass soap pump easily adds a chic element to your kitchen or bathroom as well as tie each item into your larger decor scheme. Plus, opting for a reusable soap pump—like this dot-textured and brass pick—means you can buy bulk refills, tablets, or other more environmentally friendly soaps if desired.

To buy: $15; target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Profil Five-Pack Washcloth

This vibrant collection of five quick-dry terry cotton washcloths includes orange, green, black, yellow, and white for a mix of playful and neutral shades.

To buy: $10; target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Fiesta Animals Peel and Stick Wallpaper

“This wallpaper feels luxurious without the price tag,” one shopper wrote. Other reviews praise the self-adhesive wallpaper’s easy installation. The motif includes spirited woodland animals, florals, and foliage over a cream background, ideal for sprucing up (literally) nooks, accents, or even whole rooms.

To buy: $34; target.com.

<p>Target</p>

Target

Sun Bookends

These neutral ceramic bookends add a striking, lived-in touch to any hardcover collection—and keep it organized (although some buyers choose to display them together as a sculpture). Quirky, cheerful, and of a heavy quality, these bookends are sure to brighten up your home.

To buy: $20; target.com.

More Must-Shop Deals:

Real Simple

