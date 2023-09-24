Target's Fall Decor Shop Has Throw Pillows, Festive Tableware, and More — All Under $25

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Here's what we're eyeing

People / Target

As of yesterday, it’s officially fall. So, if you’ve been holding off on filling your home with autumnal decor, soft textures, and warm scents, the start of the season is the best reason to begin decorating.

Luckily, one of our go-to’s for gorgeous, affordable decor has a seasonal storefront teeming with plush pillows, reversible throws, and more from popular home brands like Threshold and Opalhouse — and the prices start at just $5. We rounded up the best under-$25 fall decor finds at Target to help you get your space looking festive for less.

Best Fall Decor Finds from Target

Threshold Washed Cotton Velvet Throw Pillow

Target

$20

Buy on Target

An easy and affordable way to change up your living room each season is by adding different throw pillows to accent chairs, benches, and sofas. For just $20, this velvet one from Threshold introduces a touch of luxury and sophistication to any seating. The pillow comes in seven quintessential fall colors, including light brown, orange, dark red, dark brown, blue, and green. And if you happen to spill apple cider or mulled wine on it, just remove the cover and stick it in the wash for easy maintenance.

Threshold Pumpkin Printed Plush Throw Blanket

Target

$15

Buy on Target

Pumpkins and fall are practically as synonymous as the season is with everything “cozy.” This blanket combines the best of both worlds, and it’s only $15. Available in dark green and white, the reversible throw features a pumpkin pattern on one side and a snuggle-worthy faux shearling material on the other. Customers already love the ultra-soft blanket so much they’re buying multiples, and one reviewer confirmed the throw “hits the mark when it comes to quality and value.”

Threshold Grass Arrangement in Ceramic Pot

Target

$15

Buy on Target

For just $15, you can snag a faux arrangement that looks handpicked from a local farm. This grass one stands 12 inches tall in an earthy ceramic pot, and reviewers are impressed by its realistic look, detailed textures, and elegant design. Place the everlasting arrangement on an entryway table or bathroom counter for subtle flair this fall and seasons to come.

Opalhouse 2-Wick Lidded Glass Jar Bourbon Pumpkin Candle

Target

$15

Buy on Target

You can never have enough candles on hand, especially autumn-inspired ones. This bourbon pumpkin candle from Opalhouse takes the cake as the "best fall scent out there," according to one reviewer, while another shopper who’s “extremely picky about scents” called it a “winner.” The jar's festive design serves double duty as decor, and you can light the candle now through Halloween thanks to its 50-hour burn time.

If you haven’t found anything that catches your eye, keep scrolling for more affordable autumnal decor from Target.

Threshold Wooden Oak Leaf Shape Serving Board

Target

$15

Buy on Target

Threshold Solid Table Runner

Target

$15

Buy on Target

Threshold 4-Pack Cotton Easy Care Napkins

Target

$10

Buy on Target

Threshold Windowpane Plush Reverse Throw Blanket

Target

$15

Buy on Target

Threshold Printed Pumpkin Square Throw Pillow

Target

$15

Buy on Target

Threshold Ceramic Pumpkin Rust

Target

$5

Buy on Target

