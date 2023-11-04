Target's Black Friday Sale Is Already Here, and Fall Fashion Finds Are Up to 64% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including jeans, blazers, and handbags starting at $10.

While fall means saying goodbye to longer days and hello to dipping temperatures, it also brings the joy of incorporating your favorite light jackets, boots, and jeans back into your rotation. If your cold-weather wardrobe is missing some essentials, Target’s assortment of layering tops, shackets, and transitional jackets, might just be what you’re looking for — all at a great discount.

Target kicked off its month-long Black Friday sale with early deals on October 29 and will be dropping more discounts throughout the holiday season. That means the store’s site is currently stocked with tons of markdowns on fall essentials, including up to 64 percent off on handbags, shoes, and clothing. To help you get started, we rounded up 30 fall essentials that we are eyeing this season.

Best Target Black Friday Fashion Deals Overall

Best Target Black Friday Clothing Deals

Whether you’re looking for office-ready pieces or more casual items for the weekend, Target’s Black Friday sale is full of versatile tops, pants, and outerwear. This less-than-$40 satin button-up shirt is a fall must-have — it can be styled with a pair of high-rise jeans for date night or dressed up with trousers for the upcoming holiday season. If you want to stock up on capsule wardrobe items, this classic crewneck t-shirt is currently less than $30 and can be layered under jackets and sweaters. We’re also eyeing pieces like this cropped tweed blazer and this machine-washable suede blazer, which are both 25 percent off and easily elevate a simple outfit.

Best Target Black Friday Shoe Deals

Fall is a great time to have fun with a variety of shoe styles. We particularly love these houndstooth slingback mules for adding a bit of texture to your outfit as well as these block heel pumps for a pop of color. If the forecast is predicting a rain-heavy season for you, these almond-toe rain boots are a timeless waterproof footwear option, and they’re currently 30 percent off. The biggest discount on our list is this pair of Journee Collection Block Heel Booties, which are currently 64 percent off.

Best Target Black Friday Handbag Deals

Whether you’re looking for a gift or want to add a new bag to your own collection, there are plenty of shopper-loved styles included in Target’s sale. Versatile handbags, like this quilted, zip-top bag from Vera Bradley can function as both a crossbody or shoulder bag, and this crossbody bag from Baggallini also comes with a removable phone wristlet. If you’re in the market for a new work bag, this structured shoulder bag from French Connection is lightweight, features three compartments to stay organized, and is currently $30 off.

Since Target will add more deals throughout its four-week Black Friday sale, some of these items might not be marked down for long. Make sure to snag your favorite fall fashion pieces while you still have the chance, and keep scrolling for more deals.

Lands’ End High-Rise Straight-Leg Blue Jeans

Sebby Oversized Plaid Shacket

Bearpaw Shorty Boots

