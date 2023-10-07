Target's 8-Foot Jack-O'-Lantern Decoration — Named Lewis — Goes Viral on TikTok: Watch

The decoration, which retails for $180, is currently listed as sold out on Target's website

Meet Lewis — Target's new 8-foot jack-o'-lantern decoration!

The retailer recently unveiled the Halloween prop, designed by Hyde and Eek Boutique, that has since gone viral on TikTok.

The decoration, which retails for $180, is currently listed as sold out on Target's website, but social media users have been obsessed with how the jack-o'-lantern that is situated on top of a body draped in tattered black robes also speaks.

"I am not a jack-o'-lantern," the prop can be heard saying in videos shared online. "My name is Lewis."

In other statements, the decoration also says, “I’m so happy you could carve out some time to come out tonight” and “I fear nothing night or day, except a strong breeze to make me sway.”

In an email statement shared with ABC 4, Target said, "Lewis is new this year, and — like all of our Hyde & EEK! Boutique items — was created by Target’s internal product design team."

Videos shared on TikTok show Target customers' excitement at seeing the Halloween prop in stores.

"Running into celebrities at Target," one clip on the video-sharing app is captioned, as another reads, "Big news: I met Lewis at Target this week."

The band Smashing Pumpkins even got in on the fun, joking in a TikTok video that they would rename their band as "The Lewis Pumpkins."

"Live laugh love lewis," the band captioned its post.

