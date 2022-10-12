Target or Walmart: Where Should You Shop This Halloween?

Onfokus / Getty Images

Whether you’re getting kids ready for the big night and making sure you’re stocked with enough candy to give the neighbors, or you need a last-minute costume for a party, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to get all the treats without any tricks when you shop at Target and Walmart this Halloween.

Candy

Walmart: The lowest priced variety pack has 35 pieces, or about a pound of mini 3 Musketeers, Twix, Snickers and Starburst for $5.78. You can get 90 mini pieces of Crunch, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger for $9.94.

Going big? You can get 400 pieces–or just over seven pounds–of mini Reese’s, Whoppers, Bubble Yum, Twizzlers, Kit Kat and Jolly Rancher for $31.75.

Target: Target’s lowest priced variety pack has 25 pieces (a little more than half a pound) of mini Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish for $3.29. The next biggest variety pack includes 50 pieces (just over a pound) of Sour Patch Kids, Twizzlers, and Jolly Rancher for $5.99.

For a bigger bag, you can get 365 pieces (six pounds) of Milky Way, Twix, 3 Musketeers, M&Ms and Snickers for $34.99.

Winner: Walmart–Although the small bags are mostly a toss-up, you can get over seven pounds of candy for $31.75, as opposed to six pounds of candy at Target for more money.

Costumes – Babies

Walmart: Part of the fun of having a baby is putting them in an adorable costume. At Walmart, you can dress up your newborn as a teddy bear starting at $3.49. For toddlers, a Bam Bam costume starts at $11.99.

Target: The least expensive costume for 0-24 months at Target is a Dory costume for $15.99. Toddlers can also be Harry Potter for $17.99.

Winner: Walmart by far. Walmart has multiple costumes for under the starting price at Target.

Costumes – Kids

Walmart: The least expensive kids’ costume Walmart offers is a pirate for $10.97. This is followed by a witch for $14.23.

Target: Anna and Elsa costumes are the cheapest kids’ costumes Target has to offer. Both cost $7.69 each. Next up is a Poppy costume from Trolls for $9.99. A Ryan’s World lab costume will also cost you $9.99.

Winner: Target — There’s a variety of costumes to choose from under $11, which is Walmart’s starting price for kids’ costumes.

Costumes – Adults

Walmart: For affordable costumes, pirate seems to be the way to go. An adult pirate costume will actually cost you less than a kids’ one at $9.98. You can also get a Cleopatra costume for the same price. Be a pumpkin for slightly more at $11.99.

Target: The cheapest costume is a holiday elf for $13.99. For this price, you can also get a belly dancer outfit, or a Wonder Woman costume. Target does offer a variety of capes and animal ears starting at $3.00.

Winner: Walmart — Across the board, Walmart offers less expensive costumes for adults.

Decorations

Walmart: The cheapest creepy piece of decor you can get at Walmart is a foot long hairy spider for $5.63. These spiders range from a foot long to an over 6.5 ft. long crawler for $10.99. Get web to accompany the spiders starting at $8.89. A 3 ft. skeleton that lights up will cost you $7.56.

Target: Decorative pumpkins are the cheapest Halloween item you can get at Target for $3.00 each. You can get a light up pumpkin for $5.00. A 7.5 in. puppy skeleton will also cost you $5.00.

Winner: Target — There’s more of a variety of items you can purchase for a lower price.

Party Supplies

Walmart: Throw a spooky soiree with some themed plates for $0.98 a package. A package contains 8 plates. Themed napkins sell for $5.69 for 16. Finish everything off with a Happy Halloween banner for $7.98.

Target: Get 30 “Happy Halloween” paper plates for $3.00. Orange napkins come in a package of 60 for $3.00 as well. A “trick or treat” banner is also $3.00.

Winner: Target — You can prepare for a party for just under $10, as opposed to Walmart, where it’ll cost you close to $20.

All prices are subject to change. Prices accurate as of Oct. 7, 2022.

