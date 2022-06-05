Target store in Sacramento area closed after fire sprinklers soak building — again

Ryan Sabalow
·1 min read

For the second time in as many years, a Sacramento County Target store is closed due to water damage after a small fire broke out inside the building Saturday.

The latest fire started early Saturday afternoon in the back of the building at the Target on Fulton Avenue and Alta Arden Expressway in Arden Arcade. The fire was quickly extinguished when the building’s fire sprinklers kicked on, said Capt. Eric Sacht of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The flames caused minimal damage, but the water from the sprinklers soaked a large portion of the store’s inventory, Sacht said.

It’s not clear when the store will reopen. Target didn’t immediately respond to an emailed inquiry to its corporate media relations office.

In October 2020, a small fire broke out at the same store right before closing time. The building suffered smoke and water damage.

