Target Is Selling New Summer Candles for Just $8 Each, and All 6 Scents Sound Like Winners

Photo credit: Target

From Best Products

Avid candle lighters know the importance of choosing the right scents for each season. After all, you don’t want to light a balsam one in the middle of spring, right? Target is making sure you have plenty of options to choose from with its new summer-inspired candles from its in-house collection Sun Squad.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There are six candle scents, each with their own colorful jar: Strawberry Shortcake, Pineapple Mango Tango, Hibiscus Sangria, Watermelon Margarita, Sunshine On My Mind, and Summer Vibes. You can see that all of them are fruity and fresh scents, which is exactly what we look for in a summer candle.

In true Target form, it’s not going to break the bank to get your hands on all of the new candles. Each one is just $8 and is 3.58 inches tall. According to the brand, each candle has approximately 40 hours of burn time, so you can keep it lit all day to be transported to somewhere tropical. And yes, all of the candles are available for delivery.

Lighting a candle is the easiest way to make your space just a little more special. Now that we have a slew of summery options, it’s time to decide which one we’re going to light first.

Read More:

You Can Get Summery Iridescent Drinkware from Target

Target’s Neon Signs Will Be the Focus at Your Next Summer Party

These Pineapple and Strawberry Succulents From Target Are So Cute

Follow BestProducts.com on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest!

You Might Also Like