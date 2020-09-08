Target Is Selling The Cutest Halloween-Inspired Doormats

From House Beautiful

Welcome, all, to spooky season! It’s here early and already thriving thanks to every single one of your favorite retailers–especially Target. Along with pumpkin-scented candles for fall, Target is selling doormats that say “Shoes Off Witches” for Halloween. The mats will make it clear you mean business when it comes to keeping your floors dirt-free this year.

Target is selling two variations on the clever, Halloween-inspired saying. The doormat from the brand Hyde & EEK! Boutique features a simple black background with the phrase “Shoes Off Witches” screen-printed on it in orange. The 30-inch by 18-inch rug is made of coir with a vinyl backing. To clean it, all you have to do is shake it out. It’s available in stores and online for about $10 .









The doormat from the brand Elrene Home Fashions features a print of black, pointed witch shoes with orange buckles. Orange and purple striped socks stick out of the shoes to complete the overall witchy look. Underneath the shoes, you’ll find the saying “Shoes Off, Witches!’ The doormat made of coir boasts a cork color background and is only available on Target's website for about $30 .

These witchy doormats would work outside of any home or apartment–whether the inside is packed with Halloween decor or has a more subtle seasonal look. If you’re not in the market for a doormat right now, they’d also make pretty good gifts for any new (or seasoned!) homeowner.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram .





You Might Also Like