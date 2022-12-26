Target recalls more than 200,000 blankets after two girls were killed by suffocation

About 204,000 weighted blankets sold under Target’s Pillowfort brand have been recalled by the retailer following the deaths of two young children.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.”

Additionally, the alert says, Target knows about two other kids becoming entrapped besides the aforementioned deaths of the little girls, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old.

Pillowfort Weighted Blanket Space Navy

This covers Pillowfort weighted blankets that weigh 6 pounds, are 5 feet long, 40 inches wide and come in eight designs or colors: unicorn white, unicorn pink, space navy, buffalo plaid red, pink, blue, gray and blue constellation. They were sold at Target’s brick-and-mortar stores and online from December 2018 through this past September for $40.

Pillowfort Weighted Blanket in Unicorn White

Consumers should keep the blankets away from kids and return them to any Target store. If you need to do a return by mail with a prepaid return label or have any questions, contact Target at 800-440-0680.