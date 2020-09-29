Target plans to compete with Amazon with its own Deal Days

Amazon Prime Day is coming up next month, but Target is getting in on the action with its own days of deals.

Target will have Deal Days on October 13 and 14, the same days as the Amazon Prime Day event.

Target said that it would have at least one million more deals than last year’s Deal Days.

Almost all of the deals during Deal Days will be available for contactless Drive Up and Order Pickup, and some will even be available for same-day delivery—as soon as an hour after ordering—via Shipt.

Target is also using its Deal Days to promote its Target Circle loyalty program since members will have access to more and better discounts on electronics, home essentials, toys, beauty products, and more. Select deals will also be available to Target customers starting as early as October 5.

With brick-and-mortar stores like Target closing their doors for Black Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, retailers are taking a page from Amazon’s book to provide more discounts and better shipping options online.

They’ll have some fierce competition. Amazon’s Prime Day event kicks off at 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday, October 13, and will run through 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 14.

Amazon promises that its Prime Day deals will be even better than what’s expected for this Black Friday or Cyber Monday, and previously said you shouldn’t hold off until those November shopping dates.

The annual virtual shopping bonzana will see everything from coffee and diapers to festive decorations and skincare essentials drastically discounted.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.



