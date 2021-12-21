Is Target Open On Christmas This Year? Here's Everything You Need To Know For Last Minute Shopping

Photo credit: Smith Collection/Gado - Getty Images

No matter how much planning you do ahead of time, there's always the slight chance that you forget something super important on or near Christmas Day, like to get a gift for your aunt who seems to have no hobbies or personality. If you like to be proactive about any and all holiday-related disasters, you might be thinking to yourself, "What stores are open on December 25 in case I need to pick something up last minute?" Well, for the record, Target is not open on Christmas Day, but you can count on them every day leading right up to the holiday.

In the past, Target has been closed down on Christmas Day but runs business as usual on Christmas Eve. In years prior, Target has even extended their Christmas Eve hours to the delight of last-minute shoppers with some locations staying open until 10 or 11 p.m. This year, though, Target stores will close at 8 p.m. but will have extended hours leading up to Christmas Eve.

Given the ongoing pandemic, it's also important you remain aware of what precautions are being taken at your Target store to keep shoppers and employees safe. Face masks may be required in some areas and social distancing is highly encouraged.

Target has also introduced contactless payment, and MyCheckout devices that make your shopping trips as efficient and safe as possible, so be sure to check those out if you want to be in and out in no time leading up to Christmas. After all, the less time you spend shopping, the more time you can spend eating Christmas cookies and watching movies.

