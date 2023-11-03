Target offering a Thanksgiving dinner for $25: How to order the meal that will feed 4

Offering a Thanksgiving meal under $25, Target is aiming to be a destination for Thanksgiving dinner this year that won't break the bank.

Target's Thanksgiving meal for under $25 is now available to shop both in stores, online, through Target's free Drive-Up service or same-day delivery via Shipt. The meal comes with enough to serve four, including these menu items:

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – 10 lb.

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes – 5 lb.

Good & Gather Cut Green Beans – 14.5 oz.

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup – 22 oz.

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce – 14 oz.

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix – 6 oz.

Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy – 12 oz.

For an additional $10, garlic and herb seasoning for the turkey, chopped mushrooms and crispy onion strings are also available to add to the meal.

This is the Target logo on the side of a shopping cart in a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Saving customers money this Thanksgiving

Eligible grocery items in the Thanksgiving dinner can be paid with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in store or via Target.com, mobile payment options or via the Target app.

Other grocery chains have announced initiatives to save customers money for Thanksgiving and holiday meals, including Walmart, which announced it will be "removing inflation" and offering Thanksgiving meals at lower prices than in 2022, and Aldi, which is reducing the price on over 70 items around the store by up to 50%.

