Target Is Not Open On Easter Sunday This Year — Here's Everything You Need To Know

Photo credit: Gustavo Caballero - Getty Images

We've all been there. It's the day of a big holiday, and you forgot one important ingredient: hot dog buns on the Fourth of July, gravy on Thanksgiving, parsley on Christmas... it's happened to the best of us. If you find yourself in a similar predicament on Easter this year, please note that Target will likely be closed on Easter Sunday if you run into any last-minute needs.

In the past few years, Target has closed on Easter Sunday to give its employees the day off. We can only assume this will be the case again this year, but we have reached out to the company to confirm and will update if it's any different. So if you're set on getting any of the candy or decorations sold exclusively at the store, you'll need to get it before the actual holiday.

But don't be too worried because Target is open every day leading up to Easter, including Good Friday and Holy Saturday. And trust us—there are some good Easter candies and treats at Target you'll want to get your hands on. Target also offers order pick-up and delivery, so you can get your groceries without having to spend too much time in the store. Who doesn't love having more time at home to spend dying eggs?

FYI, Target isn't the only retailer closing for Easter this year—Publix will also be closed. With that in mind, be sure to stock up on everything you need for your holiday appetizers and dinner spreads from these retailers ahead of the holiday.

You Might Also Like