Heads Up: Target Will Not Be Open on Easter Sunday This Year

Who doesn’t love a good Target-run? Maybe you had a moment where you wanted to redecorate your at-home office or needed to pick up some grocery essentials in a pinch. As soon as you walk through those Target doors, you can find everything that you need (and a few extra things that weren't on your list).

So when Easter rolls around this year on April 17, 2022, and you run out of chocolate eggs or need to pick up some extra Easter basket stuffers for this kids, you may be wondering if your go-to store is open. Before you head over to grab any last-minute Easter essentials, here’s is what you need to know about Target’s Easter hours for 2022.

So, will Target be open on Easter Sunday?

All Target stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Target will be be open before and after Easter Sunday — including Good Friday and Holy Saturday — so you can still pick up a few things before the big day. Of course, since store hours vary by location, you're going to want to check with your local store to find out the exact hours of operation.

What stores are open on Easter Sunday?

If something does end up slipping your mind though, don't fear: there are several other stores you can stop by on the holiday for all your Easter needs.



CVS : Most stores are open during normal business hours. Be sure to check pharmacy hours before you try to pick up your prescription.

Kmart : Most stores will be open.

Meijer: Meijer locations will be open on Easter. Store hours may vary, so use Meijer’s local store finder for up-to-date hours.

Rite-Aid : Most stores are open for last-minute grabs. We suggest calling for pharmacy hours before you head over.

Safeway : Safeway will be open but store hours vary by location. Use the local store finder tool.

Walgreens : Most stores will be open on Easter from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., however, store hours may vary by location. For prescriptions, make sure to call ahead for pharmacy hours.

Walmart: Walmart will be open during normal business hours.

Don't see some big names on this list? That's because in addition to Target, there are several other stores that will close their doors on Easter Sunday, including Costco, ALDI, H-E-B, Sam's Club, and Publix.

