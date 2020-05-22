Target Just Launched a Massive Memorial Day Sale on 59,000+ Items

Get your virtual shopping carts ready! Much of Target’s annual Memorial Day sale will be online-only this year.

The retailer’s Memorial Day sale has officially launched days before the holiday weekend — and with it comes over 59,000 discounted items, including thousands of home deals available through its online store. While some offers, like its assortment of patio sales and furniture discounts, are only available on Target.com, others (like clothing and electronics) are available both online and in select reopened stores.

The massive shopping event features over 8,000 home items on sale, making it a great time to give your patio a refresh and stock your home with everything you need for the warm months ahead. Through the holiday weekend, shoppers can score up to 40 percent off furniture, up to 20 percent off bedding and bath, and up to 20 percent off rugs. Kitchen gadgets, small appliances, and tons of household cleaners (like Dyson and Shark vacuums) are also discounted.

Target

Shop Target’s Memorial Day Home and Kitchen Sales:

If your summer wardrobe is in need of a refresh, you’re in luck. Target has markdowns on warm weather clothing, too. The women’s section is packed with incredible deals, like buy one, get one free offers on swimwear and summer sandals. Plus women’s shorts are going for as little as $12 while women’s t-shirts and tank tops are just $5.

Target

Shop Target’s Memorial Day Clothing and Accessories Sales:

With over 12,000 electronics on sale — including televisions, speakers, headphones, smart home gadgets, tablets, and laptops — it’s also a great time to upgrade your tech. If you’re in the market for new headphones, check out Target’s deal on Beats Studio 3, which are now $100 off, or the retailer’s new offer on Apple AirPods (including the original charging case style and wireless charging case version).

Target

Shop Target’s Memorial Day Electronic Sales:

The sales don’t stop there. Browse everything included in the huge Memorial Day sale at Target.com, or save yourself some time and shop some of the best deals broken down by category here.

Target’s Memorial Day Sale:

