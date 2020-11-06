Target Just Dropped Thousands of Holiday Decorations Starting at $3

Target

Target is officially ringing in the holidays.

The retailer recently released its new holiday collection, which features nearly 6,000 items (yes, seriously). From felt garlands to tinsel trees to pom pom wreaths, there are tons of festive items to shop in a variety of decor styles. Target has made it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for by categorizing its exclusive collection based on different themes, like a Toymaker Collection that’s chock-full of colorful and playful patterns or a casual and elegant Winter Farmhouse section.

Notable items include these classic ceramic Christmas trees. The vintage decoration made a comeback last year when they started going viral, and now, Target has quite a few options from the brand Mr. Christmas — including an adorable set of ornaments. Prices start at just $15, and the trees are available in colors like green, white, and pink.

You’ll also find tons of affordable decor in Target’s budget-friendly collections, including a $5-and-under section, a $15-and-under section, and one featuring ornaments for $3 or less. The retailer’s popular mini bird figurines, for example, start at just $5 apiece. If they look familiar, that’s because Target has started to release them seasonally, dressing them up for fall, Halloween, and even Día de los Muertos. Also available in a three-pack for $10 and a four-pack for $20, the winter- and holiday-themed birds are all decked out in cold-weather gear like hats, jackets, and scarves.

And if you’re a fan of Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, Target’s collaboration with Joanna and Chip Gaines, the line has more than 100 newly released decorations, too. From an exclusive KitchenAid mixer in a deep green color to holiday scented candles, the collection is filled with neutral colors and sleek designs for anyone looking to add a modern yet festive touch to their home.

Check out Target’s entire holiday collection here.