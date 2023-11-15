Target’s Incredibly Fun Advent Calendars Start at Just $3 This Season

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Even if you’re not big on tradition, buying an advent calendar is a small but special way to officially start your countdown to the holidays. The best part is that there are plenty of gift sets to choose from based on your—or your loved ones’—interests.

Target’s is brimming with beauty, food and beverage, toy, and apparel-themed advent calendars to help you make December special. We scoured the site to find 15 of the best collections, including a Kinder countdown calendar, 12 days of self care set, and more. Keep scrolling for our top picks starting at just $3.

Barbie Doll and Fashion Advent Calendar

Target

$34

Buy on Target

If you’re looking for an advent calendar for a child that won’t hop them up on sugar, this Barbie doll and fashion set is a safe option. The collection features a full-sized Barbie plus 24 days of stylish surprises to dress the doll up for the holiday season. One shopper called the advent calendar a “very beautiful gift” that comes “nicely wrapped,” adding that it “will be loved by children.”

12 Days of Beauty Cosmetic Gift Set

Target

$20

Buy on Target

The holidays may be busy, but it’s important to give yourself a little TLC too. This 12 Days of Beauty cosmetic gift set is the easiest way to incorporate self care into your everyday routine. The advent calendar, which shoppers called an “amazing value,” includes eye gel, moisturizer, dry shampoo, vitamin gummies, and more. One reviewer praised the “great products” and “super cute” packaging, and called it an easy “way to try different products.” Look for top brands like E.l.f., Nyx, Olly, Batiste, and more.

Good & Gather Light Roast Coffee Advent Calendar

Target

$15

Buy on Target

Let’s be honest, you’re going to need the extra caffeine to survive the holiday season rush. Good & Gather’s coffee-filled countdown features 24 single-serve pods in 12 different flavors, including breakfast and espresso blends, vanilla spice, salted caramel, and dark chocolate peppermint. Each light roast pod is made from Arabica beans and are compatible with any Keurig model. One customer called the advent calendar a “great gift for the coffee lover in your life,” while another said they “love opening each ornament-shaped ball every morning to a wonderful flavor of coffee.”

Kinder Holiday Milk Chocolate Countdown Calendar

Target

$5

Buy on Target

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without a classic chocolate countdown calendar like this Kinder version to pass the days. The beloved candy maker’s assortment of cream treats includes Kinder chocolate ovals, mini eggs, and more. Parents raved about the calendar, writing that their kids “absolutely loved it” and were “excited every day to get that piece of chocolate.” Meanwhile, another customer said that the advent calendar similarly gave them “something to look forward to each day.” After all, adults love chocolate, too.

Head over to Target to browse the retailer’s selection of advent calendars, or keep reading for more of our personal favorites.

Favorite Day Holiday 25 Days of Joy Assorted Indulgent Chocolates

Target

$15

Buy on Target

Que Bella 12 Days of Masking Face Mask Advent Calendar

Target

$15

Buy on Target

Bath and Body 12 Days of Self Care Gift Set

Target

$20

Buy on Target

