Target halts all sports trading card sales at stores after fight breaks out

The Canadian Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored in the 18th minute to help the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night. The Sounders (4-0-1) have matched their best start in franchise history, previously accomplished in 2019, but it could end up being a costly victory. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei sustained what appeared to be a serious left leg injury landing awkwardly while attempting to make a save late in the second half. Frei was down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room putting no weight on the leg. Out of substitutes, the Sounders placed winger Alex Roldan in goal for the closing minutes. Roldan made a pair of saves in the final minutes to help secure the victory. Roldan scored his first goal of the season when a clearance attempt came to his feet outside the 18-yard box. He settled it with his right foot and sent in a shot from distance with his left. San Jose (3-2-0) had won three in a row. TORONTO FC 2, CREW 0 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Michael Bradley had a goal and an assist, Jozy Altidore also scored and Toronto FC beat Columbus Crew for Chris Armas’ first victory with the Reds. Toronto (1-2-1) has lost just once in its last 10 matches against Columbus, going 6-1-3. Defending champion Columbus (1-0-3) had its eight-game unbeaten streak snapped. Bradley capitalized on a failed clearance in the 13th minute for his first goal since Sept. 7, 2019. Toronto nearly went ahead 2-0 in the 26th, but Nick DeLeon’s shot hit the crossbar and Yeferson Soteldo’s empty-net attempt was denied by defender Saad Abdul-Salaam. Altidore entered as a substitute in the 62nd minute. He hit the crossbar in the 75th and headed home a goal 12 minutes later. MONTREAL 2, INTER MIAMI 0 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Bjørn Johnsen scored two first-half goals and Montreal beat Inter Miami in a game delayed by lightning for more than two hours. Johnsen raced past the defense in the 14th minute for Djordje Mihailovic’s through ball and slotted it inside the near post. Eleven minutes later, following a Miami giveaway, Johnsen redirected Romell Quioto’s pass off the post and in. The match was stopped in the 47th minute after lightening strikes were reported in the area. Play resumed 2 hours, 17 minutes later. Montreal improved to 2-1-2, and Miami dropped to 1-2-2. DYNAMO 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0 HOUSTON (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored on a breakaway in the 56th minute and Houston beat Sporting Kansas City. Houston (2-1-2) has only lost three times in its last 17 home matches. Kansas City (2-2-1) had won five of its last eight matches against Houston. Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric made four saves to help the Dynamo hold Sporting KC scoreless for the first time since 2017. Houston coach Tab Ramos received a red card in the 88th minute for arguing a no-call. REVOLUTION 1, UNION 1, TIE CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 88th minute to give Philadelphia the tie with New England Revolution 1-1 on Wednesday night. Teal Bunbury, a substitute in the 68th minute, had a sliding finish of DeJuan Jones’ pass to open the scoring for New England (2-1-2) in the 85th. Three minutes later, Przybylko tied it on a header in traffic. Philadelphia (1-2-2) ended a three-game home losing streak. MINNESOTA UNITED 1, WHITECAPS 0 ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramón Ábila scored his first MLS goal and Minnesota beat Vancouver for its first victory of the season. Minnesota (1-4-0) avoided becoming the second MLS team since 2013 to lose its first five matches of a season. Ábila scored in the 72nd minute on a glancing header off Robin Lod’s cross. Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller made five saves. Vancouver dropped to 2-2-1. The Associated Press