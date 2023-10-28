Target’s First-Ever Kitchen Collection Is Full of Potluck Essentials — and Prices Start at $6

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Stock up for game day and holiday hosting

People / Tyler Roeland

With seasonal festivities in full swing, it’s the prime time to prep mouthwatering meals for football Sundays, sweets for Halloween, or Friendsgiving potluck dinners. But first, you’ll want to take stock of what’s missing in your kitchen cabinets and drawers so everything runs smoothly.

Maybe you forgot your favorite food containers at a friend’s house or wore out your go-to baking pan. Either way, you can find quality, shopper-loved replacements at Target’s storefront, which is teeming with affordable dishware from its first-ever kitchen line Figmint. Grab a handy mandoline for slicing veggies quickly or a gorgeous dish that’s a “must-have” for displaying pies, according to one shopper.

We rounded up the best kitchenware worth grabbing for your next get-together — whether you’re hosting or bringing a tasty dish — and prices start at just $6.

Best Kitchenware Finds from Figmint

Hard Anodized Roaster with Wire Rack

Target

$35

Buy on Target

Seasoned grillers no longer have to stand in the cold to whip up burgers, tenderloins, or racks of lamb. Just place the poultry or meat on top of this wire rack for tender, juicy results. Made of hard anodized aluminum, the nonstick roaster distributes heat evenly, resists minor scratches, and is safe to use in an oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. With a 4.9-star rating, shoppers agree it’s a solid, heavy-duty pan that’s easy to clean and big enough to roast an entire Thanksgiving turkey. Plus, you don’t have to worry about missing out on any juice — it collects at the bottom of the roaster.

Story continues

2-Piece Stoneware Rectangular Baking Dish Set

Target

$30

Buy on Target

Speaking of Thanksgiving, Figmint’s stoneware baking dish set will not only make morning prep easier but your tabletop even prettier. The set includes two stackable, rectangular baking dishes ideal for single-pan appetizers like candied sweet potatoes or stuffing. They’re both oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and complete with side handles for easy carrying from the stove to the table. Best of all, the set comes in four stunning colors: blue, sage, terracotta, and cream.

Nonstick Aluminized Steel Muffin Pan with Lid

Target

$14

Buy on Target

If you’re the type of person who is always looking for an excuse to bake muffins or cupcakes, you need this pan in your rotation. For $14, you get one that’s nonstick, wire-reinforced, and large enough to hold 12 cupcakes. The aluminized steel design is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, heats evenly, and resists warping, so you can use the pan for years to come. It also includes a clear lid with a top handle for easy, secure transporting, and you can stick both in the dishwasher once everyone has devoured your dessert.

Plastic Mixing Bowl Set with Lids

Target

$35

Buy on Target

Anyone who spends time in the kitchen will appreciate Figmint’s mixing bowl set. It’s made of BPA-free plastic and includes six nesting bowls with clear, secure lids for storage and easy spotting of leftovers. A few shoppers find themselves using one (or two) for pretty much anything, whether that’s mixing flour, shaking salads, or reheating soups. Others appreciate the design’s cute colors, and we recommend labeling the bowls so you don’t forget to bring them home from dinner parties.

Bakers, cooks, and hosts alike will find something to love from Figment, so keep scrolling to discover more popular picks from Target’s first-ever kitchen line.

12-Count Silicone Baking Cups Blue

Target

$9

Buy on Target

9-Inch Round Stoneware Ruffle Pie Dish

Target

$12

Buy on Target

Handheld Mandoline Green

Target

$15

Buy on Target

2-Piece Stoneware Square Baking Dish Set

Target

$20

Buy on Target

9-Inch Nonstick Aluminized Steel Round Baking Pan

Target

$3

Buy on Target

Glass Food Storage Container Clear Set

Target

$15

Buy on Target

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.