Target Circle Week Will Rival Amazon's October Prime Day: What to Know, and What to Buy on Sale Now

These deals on Dyson, Apple, and Keurig, are already underway

People / Reese Herrington

Target is ready to rumble and give Amazon’s October version of Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — a run for its money with its upcoming Circle Week sale. The mega shopping event hits stores and Target.com starting October 1 through October 7, but the retailer has already put so many items on sale.

With thousands of markdowns all week long on electronics, home items, kitchen appliances, clothing and shoes, toys, and so much more, we’re here to make your shopping experience a breeze and fill you in on the deals you won’t want to risk missing out on.

Ahead of the major sale starting October 1, Target has already marked down highly rated products up to 55 percent off. Popular brands like Apple, Dyson, Hoover, JBL, Crock-Pot, Keurig, and Lego, are included, along with Target-only collections. We scoured the many pages of deals to find you these 50 that you can add to your cart today.

10 Deals to Shop Ahead of Target Circle Week

There’s so much to discover during Target Circle Week that we’ve already scoured the virtual racks for early deals on Apple AirPods, a $160-off round dining table, a game-changing Keurig single-serve coffee maker that makes both hot and iced coffee, a Dyson vacuum that one shopper said makes them “look forward to vacuuming,” and a half-off smoothing strapless bra that “stays in place” and offers “great coverage,” according to one reviewer.

Best Electronics Deals

Target

$130

$100

Buy on Target

While there has since been an update of AirPods, the second generation remains popular for their comfort and high-quality sound, and they’re currently $30 off at Target. One shopper called the audio “amazing and balanced,” while another said the earbuds fit well with “no worries” of them falling out. Plus, the charging case offers more than 24 hours of battery life — a benefit for Bluetooth headphones if there isn’t an outlet in sight.

If you do want to try the updated version, the third generation AirPods are also on sale in addition to the 41 mm Series 8 Apple Watch that’s $75 off and available in four colors: beige, silver, black, and red. Other can’t-miss electronic deals include JBL noise-canceling headphones and this LG 86-inch Smart TV that’s $200 off and offers a “vibrant picture and quality,” as shared by one reviewer.

Best Home Deals

Target

$130

$100

Buy on Target

While you may already own a single-serve Keurig machine, this 23 percent-off model also makes iced coffee. It automatically adjusts the brewing temperature for cold coffee, so you never have to brew water-down “iced coffee” again. It’s less than 5 inches wide and won’t take up too much countertop space, even in smaller living quarters. It can successfully brew 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups of coffee.

Target’s home deals are also overflowing with tons of furniture, bedding, and kitchen must-haves like this $160-off round dining table, $90 off this mid-century modern TV console, and 20 percent off a Ninja blender that one shopper said crushes up frozen fruit “like a dream.”

Best Vacuum Deals

Target

$240

$180

Buy on Target

Target always slashes prices on vacuums during major sales events, including stick, upright, and robot options. You can expect a deep clean from this Hoover upright vacuum that features detangling technology to keep brush bristles spotless and hair-free. The model is gentle enough to work on a variety of surfaces like tile, hardwood, and carpet. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry up and down stairs.

Other popular brands like Dyson, Bissell, iRobot, and Shark are also marked down. This Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum is $100 off, and one reviewer loves it so much that they “actually look forward to vacuuming.” If you’d rather kick up your feet and not have to lift a finger at all, this Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum from iRobot uses an advanced sensor to map out your space and tackle messes with its three-stage cleaning system to keep your home dirt- and dust-free.

Best Fashion Deals

Target

$82

$61

Buy on Target

There are more than 30,000 impressive fashion deals at Target, and one of those finds includes this 25 percent-off faux suede jacket that comes in a slew of colors and patterns just in time for fall. It features a relaxed fit, snap buttons, and flap pockets for a sophisticated take on a classic trucker jacket silhouette.

If loungewear is what you’re searching for, this crop top satin pajama set that one person called “super silky” is 37 percent off and comes in four luxe colors, including jewel tones like deep purple and burgundy. The steepest discount we found was this smoothing strapless bra for 50 percent off, which numerous reviews praised for staying in place and offering “great coverage.”

Best Toy Deals

Target

$35

$31

Buy on Target

It’s always smart to get ahead of holiday shopping during major sale events while hot-ticket items are still in stock. Lego marked down several buildable (and magical) sets, including this Harry Potter Gryffindor House and Disney’s Moana Boat.

Other deals you can shop now and keep in your back pocket for holiday gifting include this 50 percent-off Sink N’ Sand game that one reviewer called “fun for all ages,” this electric play car that’s a jaw-dropping $353 off, and this snack cart that’s marked down 46 percent.

Keep scrolling for more answers to all of your Target Circle Week questions along with more deals worth perusing ahead of the sale on October 1.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS

Target

$400

$325

Buy on Target

Vanity Fair Underwire Smoothing Strapless Bra

Target

$50

$25

Buy on Target

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Target

$570

$470

Buy on Target

Crock-Pot 4.5-Quart Manual Slow Cooker

Target

$25

$20

Buy on Target

JBL Tune 760 Noise Canceling Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Target

$130

$100

Buy on Target

What Is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week is exactly as it sounds: a seven-day sale event for members of the retailer’s free-to-join loyalty program, Target Circle. Shop thousands of markdowns up to 50 percent off across a variety of categories like tech, home, vacuum, fashion, and more. If you aren’t already a Target Circle member, you can easily sign up to take advantage of the can’t-miss week of deals.

When Is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week is October 1 through October 7, 2023.

Who Can Shop Target Circle Week?

Anyone who is already a member of the Target Circle free loyalty program can shop the sale. If you aren’t already a member, you can sign up at any time to qualify for the deals.

Does Target Price Match Amazon?

Yes! Target will price match any item you purchase if you find it elsewhere for less. While shopping in-store, simply show the lower price at checkout, and if you’re shopping online, you can call (800) 591-3869 or utilize the online chat option at contactus.target.com.

What Is Target’s Deal of the Day?

Target’s Deal of the Day program is another opportunity to score major discounts on popular brands like Dyson, Nespresso, Apple, and more from October 1 through December 24. You must be a Target Circle member to take advantage of these exclusive daily deals, which offer 50 percent off popular items.

What Will Be on Sale During Target Circle Week?

You’ll be able to shop for thousands of items on sale, like everyday essentials, seasonal items, electronics, home decor, kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. To gain access to discounted items, simply head to the Target Circle homepage throughout the sale.



