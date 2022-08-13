Target Center says goodbye to Sylvia Fowles: 'WNBA legend and my favorite mortician'

The WNBA is saying goodbye to a number of legends this week and it was Sylvia Fowles' turn to get her flowers on Friday.

The Minnesota Lynx legend played what could be her final game at the Target Center, a fact that every fan and player was well aware of as she entered and exited the court. Even Fowles, the WNBA's all-time rebounding leader, marked the occasion herself by presenting her teammates with handmade beanies and gifts.

#SylviaFowles surprised her teammates with handmade beanies and gifts prior to her final regular season home game 💙 pic.twitter.com/rWzjDcJyCT — ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2022

It was that kind of though which explains the waves of emotion that tore through the Target Center as Fowles started wrapping up her career there. The game did not end the Lynx's way, a 96-69 loss with Fowles posting 13 points and 12 rebounds, but that was beside the point.

Fowles intends to become a mortician after her playing career and Minnesota fans were already looking forward to her second act.

WNBA Legend and my favorite Mortician pic.twitter.com/UPx0KMgQz5 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 13, 2022

As Fowles checked out for the final time, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, as well as a number of fans, could be seen in tears. As the game ended, chants of "Whose house? Syl's house!" rang out, partially led by Fowles' opponent and fellow retiring legend Sue Bird.

A heartfelt sendoff for one of the best in the game 👏 #SylviaFowles pic.twitter.com/lCGZhIoewU — ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2022

The postgame ceremony saw a cavalcade of past teammates, coaches and dignitaries mark the moment.

Alongside video tributes, USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley presented Fowles with a framed jersey and team photos from her five Olympics and World Cup teams. Minnesota lieutenant governor Peggy Flanagan announced Aug. 12 would be marked as "Sylvia Fowles Day" in Minnesota. Lynx owner Glen Taylor made a very personal speech about what it was like having Fowles on his team.

Then came Napheesa Collier, Rebekkah Brunson, Lindsay Whalen and Reeve, all of whom alternated between teasing Fowles and singing her praises. Fowles was visibly emotional throughout, no more so than when she took the stage for her own speech.

🗣️ "SYL'S HOUSE!"



What a moment from the Minnesota crowd as @SylviaFowles walks up to the podium. pic.twitter.com/uGB9mOjggQ — ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2022

"I never thought I'd be here in this moment with the impact I've made in this league," Fowles said. "Thank you guys for embracing me with open arms. By no means, has this been easy. Just know that I love and appreciate you. Minnesota, this will be home."