Target Black Friday 2021 too big to miss: Save on KitchenAid, Apple, Samsung

Shop Target Black Friday 2021 deals for tons of deep discounts on some of our favorite brands, including KitchenAid, Bose, iRobot and LG.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Target Black Friday deals have dropped and they're just as good as we expected. You can shop some of the best deals on the web at Target right now, which has everything from high-tech smartwatches to fun toys from Lego at wallet-friendly prices

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Target's Black Friday 2021 deals include massive markdowns on top-tier items for your home, closet and kitchen, plus plenty of discounts on some of the season's most popular holiday gifts. With hundreds of available discounts, you can check off everything on your holiday list without leaving your home on Black Friday 2021.

Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on everything you need to know about the holiday shopping event.

►Black Friday 2021: When do stores open for Black Friday deals? See hours for Walmart, Kohl's, Target, Costco and more

►Target Black Friday 2021: Target releases Black Friday ad with deals on electronics, toys and more starting Sunday

►Target Black Friday 2021: Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving permanently

Update 7:47AM EST: We're living tracking all the best Target Black Friday 2021 deals you can shop right now. We'll be updating this post live with new deals and changes in price and availability through Cyber Monday. Happy shopping! - Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed

The 10 best Target Black Friday deals right now

All the best deals from the Target Black Friday 2021 sale

Story continues

Kitchen

Upgrade your lineup of kitchen tools before the holidays with massive markdowns on air fryers, coffee makers, pressure cookers and more at the Target Black Friday 2021 sale.

Home

Snag Target Black Friday 2021 deals on vacuums, bedding and furniture.

Gifts

Shopping for holiday gifts? The Target Black Friday 2021 sale has you covered with massive markdowns on some of our favorite gifts this year.

Fashion and beauty

Pick up fashion pieces for the whole family at a huge price cut during the Target Black Friday 2021 sale.

Electronics

Save big on TVs, headphones, smart watches and more at the Target Black Friday 2021 sale.

Toys

Save on customer-favorite toys, like Lego and Barbie, during Target's Black Friday 2021 sale.

Baby Gear

Target's Black Friday 2021 lineup includes epic discounts on baby monitors, car seats and other parenting essentials.

When do Black Friday deals start at Target?

Black Friday 2021 is officially here and Target's lineup of can't miss deals is live. From doorbusters on TVs and electronics to deep discounts on home goods and fashion pieces, the popular retailer has you covered with all that and more.

While Target's early holiday deals have been ongoing since Sunday, October 10, we're seeing more discounts than ever on display today. Target joins many online retailers—including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Macy's—in offering some of the best prices we've seen this year on many top-tier brands.

This weekend's lineup of markdowns also includes "Holiday Best" deals—meaning the product price will not be further reduced during the holiday shopping season—so you can rest assured you're getting the best Target price possible.

Are Target Black Friday sales available online?

The Target Black Friday 2021 sale is officially here. Save on electronics, home goods, kitchen tools and so much more.

Yes. Target Black Friday sales are available online, in stores and on the Target app. Today, online shoppers will have access to thousands of markdowns, including some of the hottest holiday gifts of the year, during the Black Friday sale.

Everyone can shop the Target Black Friday sale, as there's no membership required to participate, however, Target Circle members can enjoy even more Target discounts during the holiday shopping season. If you're not already a member, don't worry—you can sign up for the free loyalty program right now.

Is there a Target Black Friday 2021 ad scan?

Yes. Prior to Thanksgiving, Target released two Black Friday ads detailing many of the holiday deals the shopping giant is offering this weekend. Each of the Black Friday circulars offered shoppers a sneak peek at the first set of deals that became available on Sunday, November 21 and the next set of savings that are currently live.

Does Target price match on Black Friday 2021?

Target offers a special Holiday Price Match Guarantee to Black Friday shoppers. Any Target purchase made between Sunday, October 10, and Friday, December 24, is eligible for a price adjustment if the Target price goes down on or before Christmas Eve. That means you can shop markdowns on holiday gifts during the Black Friday sale and get money back if prices drop after you make a purchase.

Online shoppers must call guest services at 1-800-591-3869 and provide proof of purchase in order to qualify for any holiday price match. In addition, the retailer also offers select price matching within 14 days of purchase for products that retail at a lower price at competing stores.

Can I shop Target Black Friday sales online?

Target Black Friday 2021: Snag markdowns on smart tech, home goods, fashion essentials and more.

There are endless online markdowns you can shop right now during the Target Black Friday sale. If you're looking for something specific, Target's website might just be the best place to find it. On top of Black Friday discounts, online shoppers can enjoy same-day delivery and pickup services—so you can get your hands on those holiday gifts earlier than ever.

When does the Target Black Friday sale end?

Target's Black Friday sale is in full swing and will continue through the end of today, with many sales available throughout the weekend. The Black Friday savings event is perfect for buying holiday gifts early to avoid supply and shipping issues. Even deeper discounts are sure to drop on Cyber Monday, which occurs on Monday, November 29.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Target Black Friday deals: Huge savings on Apple, KitchenAid, iRobot