Target Black Friday 2021 deals are still going strong: 100+ best deals you can still get on iPhones, iRobot and more

Shop the Target Black Friday sale for massive markdowns on electronics, appliances, baby gear, and more.

Target Black Friday deals aren't over yet. In fact, they're just as good as they were during Black Friday itself. You can shop some of the best deals on the web at Target right now, which has everything from smart TVs to fun toys from Lego at wallet-friendly prices

Target's Black Friday 2021 deals include massive markdowns on top-tier items for your home, closet and kitchen, plus plenty of discounts on some of the season's most popular holiday gifts. With hundreds of available discounts, you can check off everything on your holiday list without leaving your home today, on Black Friday 2021.

►Cyber Monday 2021: Target unveils Cyber Monday sale with two days of online deals and 'Holiday Best' sale

The 10 best Target Black Friday deals right now

All the best deals from the Target Black Friday 2021 sale

Kitchen

Whether you like your eggs hard boiled or scrambled, the Dash Everyday egg cooker can get your breakfast ready faster.

Home

Make your home cleaning easier with the Roomba 675 available for less than $180 at Target.

Gifts

Cricut makes some of the most eye-catching home crafting tools on the market, like the Explore Air 2.

Fashion and beauty

Stay cozy and stylish this winter with this All in Motion pullover available for 25% off.

Electronics

Galaxy Buds Live gravel

Toys

This Lego building kit is one of many toys on sale during Target's Black Friday 2021 sale.

Baby Gear

Keep you littlest loved ones safe with this Graco car seat for 29% off at Target.

When do Black Friday deals start at Target?

Black Friday 2021 is officially here and Target's lineup of can't miss deals is live. From doorbusters on TVs and electronics to deep discounts on home goods and fashion pieces, the popular retailer has you covered with all that and more.

While Target's early holiday deals have been ongoing since Sunday, October 10, we're seeing more discounts than ever on display today. Target joins many online retailers—including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Macy's—in offering some of the best prices we've seen this year on many top-tier brands.

This weekend's lineup of markdowns also includes "Holiday Best" deals—meaning the product price will not be further reduced during the holiday shopping season—so you can rest assured you're getting the best Target price possible.

Are Target Black Friday sales available online?

Shop early Black Friday sales at Target.

Yes. Target Black Friday sales are available online, in stores and on the Target app. Today, online shoppers will have access to thousands of markdowns, including some of the hottest holiday gifts of the year, during the Black Friday sale.

Everyone can shop the Target Black Friday sale, as there's no membership required to participate, however, Target Circle members can enjoy even more Target discounts during the holiday shopping season. If you're not already a member, don't worry—you can sign up for the free loyalty program right now.

Is there a Target Black Friday 2021 ad scan?

Yes. Prior to Thanksgiving, Target released two Black Friday ads detailing many of the holiday deals the shopping giant is offering this weekend. Each of the Black Friday circulars offered shoppers a sneak peek at the first set of deals that became available on Sunday, November 21 and the next set of savings that are currently live.

Does Target price match on Black Friday 2021?

Target offers a special Holiday Price Match Guarantee to Black Friday shoppers. Any Target purchase made between Sunday, October 10, and Friday, December 24, is eligible for a price adjustment if the Target price goes down on or before Christmas Eve. That means you can shop markdowns on holiday gifts during the Black Friday sale and get money back if prices drop after you make a purchase.

Online shoppers must call guest services at 1-800-591-3869 and provide proof of purchase in order to qualify for any holiday price match. In addition, the retailer also offers select price matching within 14 days of purchase for products that retail at a lower price at competing stores.

Can I shop Target Black Friday sales online?

Target Black Friday 2021: Snag markdowns on smart tech, home goods, fashion essentials and more.

There are endless online markdowns you can shop right now during the Target Black Friday sale. If you're looking for something specific, Target's website might just be the best place to find it. On top of Black Friday discounts, online shoppers can enjoy same-day delivery and pickup services—so you can get your hands on those holiday gifts earlier than ever.

When does the Target Black Friday sale end?

Target's Black Friday sale is in full swing and will continue through the end of today, with many sales available throughout the weekend. The Black Friday savings event is perfect for buying holiday gifts early to avoid supply and shipping issues. Even deeper discounts are sure to drop on Cyber Monday, which occurs on Monday, November 29.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Target Black Friday deals: Save on iPhones, iRobot, LEGOs and more