Target announces summer collection with Tabitha Brown is coming in June with clothes, swimwear

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Tabitha Brown
Tabitha Brown

Mark your calendar: Target revealed its next designer collaboration will arrive ahead of summer.

Actress, author, social media personality and vegan chef Tabitha Brown will launch her first collection with the retailer – and her first clothing line – on June 11 in stores and online.

The collection features more than 75 items, including dresses, shirts and other apparel and swimwear for women, along with accessories like hats, towels, bags, earrings and sunglasses. Clothing will be available in sizes XXS to 4X, and prices range from $10 to $44. Target said most items will be priced under $30.

Brown, who is known as "America's Mom" for posting inspirational content on TikTok and Instagram, said in an interview with USA TODAY that her fans should be able to easily recognize her style with the bright colors and playful patterns.

"It represents me to a 'T.' Like when you see it, people will be like 'oh that's Tab," Brown said, adding that she loves how the pieces were made to complement each other.

There are also T-shirts, one with her famous "Hello there" greeting, and earrings shaped like her signature afro, that she calls "Donna."

Target designer collaborations

For more than 20 years, the Minnesota-based retailer has partnered with well-known companies and designers on limited-edition collections. Popular collaborations included Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Graves, Missoni, Lilly Pulitzer and Vineyard Vines.

Target's last collaboration was the Stoney Clover Lane collection, released in early April, with some items selling out in minutes.

Tabitha Brown for Target release

The Tabitha Brown for Target collection will be different than the retailer's past collabs.

Instead of all products being released at once, there will be four separate collections, starting with the June launch and subsequent rollouts that run through May 2023.

“This is Target’s first collaboration with a designer partner featuring multiple limited-time collections spanning across categories," Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, told USA TODAY.

Brown, who was named one of TikTok’s top 10 creators in 2020 and has a TikTok following of nearly 5 million, has been working with Target for the past two years as an influencer. Her collections have been in the works for more than a year.

"They never ever made me change who I am," Brown said. "They were always like, 'Whatever Tab wants to do.' They saw me. They always just made me feel me and loved and seen."

The ongoing partnership is one of the ways Target says it is supporting Black-owned businesses and Black creators and designers, as part of the retailer’s Racial Equity Action and Change commitment that began in 2020.

In April 2021, the retailer pledged to spend more than $2 billion with Black-owned businesses and to add products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses to its inventory by the end of 2025.

Target collections coming soon

Brown's Target collections will span several categories, including kitchenware.

“I can say I will be doing a home and office line. I will absolutely be doing food and entertainment but for everyone,” said Brown, author of “Feeding the Soul." “And I'm so excited about it; I cannot wait for the world to see it all.”

The release dates and additional details about future collections haven't yet been unveiled. Target says to watch for more details over the next year and for updates on social media with #TargetTabCollab.

Tabitha's Sunshine Seasoning coming to stores

Another Brown collaboration, McCormick Sunshine Seasoning, is on its way to grocery stores and will start rolling out in June across the country.

Brown and McCormick announced the upcoming release last week.

Last year, the seasoning sold out online in 39 minutes. It's a salt-free, Caribbean-inspired seasoning blend that includes allspice, thyme, turmeric, cayenne pepper, mango and pineapple.

