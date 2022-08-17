Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock.com
Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock.com

If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more.

Popular retailers like Target, Amazon and Walmart offer trade-in programs that allow you to cash in on your old stuff -- here are all the details you need to know.

Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com
Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com

Amazon

Amazon will reward you with an Amazon gift card through the Amazon Trade-In program when you send in your old electronics and devices, including Kindle e-readers, tablets, streaming media players, Bluetooth speakers and headphones, home security devices, wireless routers, cellphones and gaming systems. Although you will get the highest rewards for electronics that are in good condition, you may qualify for a gift card even if your device is non-functional.

View Apart / Shutterstock.com
View Apart / Shutterstock.com

Apple

With the Apple Trade In program, you can trade in an eligible device for credit toward your next purchase or get an Apple gift card. The program applies to iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, Androids and other Apple devices. And depending on how new your device is and the condition that it is in, you may be able to get a good chunk of money back. For example, if you trade in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can get up to $790 back.

Juan Llauro / Shutterstock.com
Juan Llauro / Shutterstock.com

Best Buy

Best Buy has an extensive Trade-In program that accepts a wide variety of devices -- including cell phones, tablets, e-readers and smartwatches -- plus cameras, video games, TVs and more. To trade in your item, share details online about its specs and conditions and you'll automatically receive a trade-in offer. Take your trade-in item to a Best Buy store or mail in your item to receive an e-gift card for the value of your trade-in.

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images
NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

GameStop

GameStop will give you a choice of cash or credit if it accepts your old items for trade in. The retailer accepts smartphones, tablets, wearables, headphones, consoles, video games and controllers. Search for your item online to get an offer, and then bring it to your local GameStop to receive in-store credit or cash for your trade-in. If you are a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member, you'll get 10% extra in value.

jimkruger / iStock.com
jimkruger / iStock.com

Target

Target holds periodic Car Seat Trade-In Events. During the two-week program, Target stores accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases and harness or booster seats -- even if they are damaged or expired. When you trade in your old seat, you'll get a coupon for 20% off a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear. Target is currently running its 2022 Car Seat Trade-In Event through April 30.

YuniqueB / Shutterstock.com
YuniqueB / Shutterstock.com

Walmart

Walmart accepts cell phones, tablets, game consoles, voice speakers, laptops and wearables through its trade-in program. Simply select your device and answer a few questions to get your free trade-in offer. Send your device back (for free) via FedEx, and receive an e-gift card once your device is received and evaluated.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

