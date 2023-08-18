Target is adding Starbucks curbside pickup at select stores in California. Here’s where

Target has announced that a few select locations in California will be adding curbside service to Starbucks orders for the retail chain’s “Drive Up” customers by early October.

After testing it with a smaller number of Starbucks locations, the feature will expand to more than 1,700 Target stores with both a Starbucks and Drive Up service, the company said in a news release.

If you’re looking forward to this new feature in the Sacramento area, here’s what you need to know.

How does it work?

In order to get a Starbucks order through curbside pickup, guests will first need to place a Drive Up order.

After placing an order at a participating location and receiving notification that it’s ready, a guest will:

1: Indicate they are en route in the Target app.

2: Place an order from Starbucks, add “Drive Up” and pay for the order.

3: Complete the Drive Up process, so a Starbucks barista can prepare the order.

4: Park in the designated Drive Up parking area and tap “I’m here” in the Target app.

A Target team member will then deliver the Starbucks order along with the guest’s Drive Up purchase.

Where will new Target service be available near Sacramento?

Select Target locations in California will offer the new Starbucks service.

A spokesperson for Target said any location that offers Drive Up and has a Starbucks will be participating.

These locations in the Sacramento area include:

▪ 5001 Madison Ave., North Highlands

▪ 1919 Fulton Ave., Arden Arcade

▪ 3601 North Freeway Blvd., North Natomas

▪ 2505 Riverside Blvd., Land Park

▪ 8101 Cosumnes River Blvd., Valley Hi / North Laguna

▪ 2005 Town Center Plaza, West Sacramento

▪ 7505 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.