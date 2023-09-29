Target is adding a popular new feature to curbside service, rolling out across Texas

Target has a new twist on its stores with curbside service across North Texas.

For Target locations that feature an in-store Starbucks, customers can add coffee drinks, pastries and other Starbucks menu items to their drive-up orders.

The Target at 301 Carroll St., off West Seventh Street, and the Target off Tehama Ridge Parkway are two of the stores where customers can get store items and Starbucks drinks or food delivered to their cars.

Target has been partnering with Starbucks for more than 20 years. The Seattle-based coffee company is in more than 1,700 Targets across the country, which is about 85% of stores.

All Targets will include Starbucks service with drive-up orders by October.

Target first launched its drive-up service in its hometown of Minneapolis in 2017, before expanding in 2019. Sales through the car delivery option soared in 2020, when the retailer saw 600% growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they’re short on time,” said Mark Schindele, Target’s chief stores officer, in a release. “We’ve continued listening to our guests, who’ve told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run. This one-of-a-kind service – available only at Target – is the latest example of how we’re innovating every day to meet the needs of our guests.”

Customers can place drive-up orders including Starbucks menu selections through the Target mobile app. There is no additional charge to add Starbucks service to the purchase.