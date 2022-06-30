Target’s 4th of July sale is underway—shop now for major savings

Target has deals galore on home goods, furniture, tech and toys this July 4th—shop the best early deals now.
While the 4th of July may be a great excuse to fire up the BBQ, it's also an excellent day to score major deals on patio furniture, home appliances and even toys for kids who are "so bored." Target's got anything and everything you want to buy at majorly discounted prices, so you'll be ready to celebrate the holiday and all the money you saved.

Whether you’re shopping for a TV or a play tent, we’ve rounded up the best deals. Ready to score some great deals on everything you have on your shopping list? Keep scrolling to see the must-not-miss deals from Target.

The best 4th of July Target deals to shop now

Here are our top 5 favorite 4th of July Target deals you can shop right now, including a smart TV and a patio heater.

  1. Costway 48000 BTU Propane Patio Heater for $144.99 (Save $125)

  2. Chamise Brushed Brass Desk Opalhouse designed with Jungalow for $187.50 (Save $62.50)

  3. Midway 2pk Metal Patio Club Chairs for $280 (Save $120)

  4. KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer for $399.99 (Save $50)

  5. VIZIO V-Series 65" Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $130)

The best 4th of July Target patio deals

Score deals on patio furniture during Target's 4th of July sale.
Don't let the summer slip away without enjoying time outside. Take advantage of these awesome Target patio deals to take your outdoor space from depressing to divine.

The best 4th of July Target TV deals

Don't miss out on discounted TVs this 4th of July at Target.
Ready to take your binge watching to a new level? You can score a fancy new TV during Target's 4th of July sales so you can watch all your favorite shows in high definition.

The best 4th of July Target baby deals

Baby gear is seriously discounted during Target's 4th of July sale.
Whether you're expecting a new bundle of joy or just want to stock up on gear for your baby's next stage, Target's 4th of July sale is a great time to get what your baby needs—at a discount.

4th of July 2022: Shopping guide

When is July 4th?

July 4th, also known as Independence Day, falls on Monday, July 4. It's a Federal holiday that commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Does Target have 4th of July sales?

Yes! And everyone's favorite retailer is offering deals across the site in every category. In fact, most major retailers are offering massive discounts on everything from furniture to electronics.

What Target deals can we expect on July 4th?

Target is offering deals across their entire site, with big price reductions on higher-ticket items like patio furniture, electronics and appliances.

What should I shop during the 4th of July?

The better question is, "what shouldn't you shop!" If you've been putting off purchasing big ticket items, now is your chance to score a really great deal. This is especially true with regards to backyard furniture and decor.

