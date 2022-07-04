Target’s 4th of July sale is here—shop today for savings on furniture, toys, tech and more.

While the 4th of July may be a great excuse to fire up the grill for a summer BBQ, it's also an excellent day to score the best deals on patio furniture, home appliances and even toys for kids who are "so bored." Today, Target's 4th of July sale has anything and everything you want to buy at majorly discounted prices, so you'll be ready to keep celebrating all summer long.

Whether you’re shopping for a TV or a play tent for your little one, we’ve rounded up the best 4th of July deals you can snag today, July 4 at Target. Ready to score some great deals on everything you have on your shopping list? Keep scrolling to see the can't-miss Target deals.

The best 4th of July Target deals to shop now

Here are our top five favorite 4th of July Target deals you can shop right now, including a smart TV and a patio heater.

The best 4th of July Target patio deals

Don't let the summer slip away without enjoying time outside. Take advantage of these awesome Target patio deals to take your outdoor space from depressing to divine.

Score some of the best deals on patio furniture during Target's 4th of July sale.

The best 4th of July Target TV deals

Ready to take your binge watching to a new level? You can score a fancy new TV during Target's 4th of July sales so you can watch all your favorite shows in high definition.

Shopping for a new TV? Target's 4th of July sale has tons of TV deals on LG, TCL and Vizio.

The best 4th of July Target baby deals

Whether you're expecting a new bundle of joy or just want to stock up on gear for your baby's next stage, Target's 4th of July sale is a great time to get what your baby needs—at a discount.

You can save big on must-have baby gear during Target's 4th of July sale.

4th of July 2022: Shopping guide

When is 4th of July 2022?

The 4th of July 2022, also known as Independence Day, is today, July 4. It is a Federal holiday that commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Does Target have 4th of July sales?

Yes! Target is currently offering 4th of July deals across the site in every category. In fact, many major retailers are offering massive discounts on everything from furniture to electronics.

What 4th of July deals can we score at Target?

Target has tons of 4th of July deals across their entire site, with huge price reductions on big ticket items like patio furniture, electronics and appliances.

What should I shop for on the 4th of July?

The better question is, "what shouldn't you shop!" If you've been putting off purchasing big ticket items, now is your chance to score a really great deal. This is especially true in regards to backyard furniture and decor deals.

