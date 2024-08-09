Taremi pushes to be fit for Inter’s season opener

Mehdi Taremi is keen to make a strong impression at Inter and is pushing to be fit for their Serie A season opener against Genoa.

The 32-year-old Iranian striker started life with the Nerazzurri well, scoring five goals in three pre-season friendlies, quickly proving a convincing figure to Simone Inzaghi and his new teammates.

Taremi joined Inter on a free transfer in July after his contract expired with Porto, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal worth around €3m net per season plus add-ons. His arrival gives Inzaghi some flexibility and depth in his frontline.

Taremi pushes for fitness

La Gazzetta dello Sport via TMW details how Taremi doesn’t want to miss Inter’s Serie A season opener against Genoa on August 17th and is pushing to be match fit. The club are growing increasingly confident that he’ll be able to appear on the bench for the match.

The 32-year-old is closely following the recovery plan and is hoping to rejoin squad training with his Nerazzurri teammates on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.