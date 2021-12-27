Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate First Christmas as Newlyweds with the Kids: 'So Special'

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's First Christmas Photos Together as Newlyweds

stephanie marie photography

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are enjoying their first Christmas as husband and wife with the kids!

The Flipping 101 star, 40, and the Selling Sunset realtor, 34, who got married in a stunning seaside wedding in Montecito, California, on Oct. 23, celebrated the Christ mas holiday at their home in Newport Beach, Calif. surrounded by family.

The pair picked up Tarek's children — daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6 — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, on Christmas morning, and kicked off a full day of family fun. Later, the group will be "driving up to our cozy cabin for a few days to play in the snow," the couple told PEOPLE ahead of the holiday. (Tarek and Heather recently revealed that they purchased a cabin in the San Bernardino mountains, right beside where Heather's parents live, as a vacation home.)

Tarek took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share how happy he was to spend a quiet holiday with his immediate family this year.

"Gifts are great but what I love about Christmas is the family aspect," the HGTV star wrote. "Most of the stores in town are shut down, the city slows down for a second, and we get to spend the day with our loved ones."

"A quiet Christmas for us this year. But it was special," Heather commented on the post, adding, "love you so much."

RELATED: Christina Haack and Fiancé Josh Hall Celebrate Holiday with the Family: 'Merry Christmas to All'

Heather also took to her Instagram Story to share that Tarek's mother came over to their home quickly, while wearing a mask, to pick up some gifts. "Unfortunately we couldn't have a normal Christmas due to Covid and sickness. But my mother-in-law stopped by," she captioned a photo of Tarek's mother holding up her gift from the couple: a Valentino purse.

Tarek also posted in honor of his new wife on Instagram on the day after Christmas, sharing a glammed-up shot of the two of them together.

Story continues

"Dedicating this post to my wife who always makes the El Moussa Christmas so special," he began the post. "She makes sure our house is decorated all fancy for the holidays, puts elves around the house for the kids, sets up family Christmas photoshoots, helps get all the presents for the kids and the whole family, and goes above and beyond. I hope everyone had a happy Christmas and wifey, I love and appreciate you so much and thank you for making our Christmas the best."

The newlyweds, along with Tarek's children and the family dog Bugz, got in the Christmas spirit early this year, doing a photoshoot in matching holiday pajamas at their home in Newport Beach. They revealed the photos to PEOPLE exclusively.

The family of four donned matching pajamas for the occasion, sporting black-and-white plaid sets with bright red cuffs. In 2020, Tarek told PEOPLE that wearing matching outfits and doing a photoshoot was "a new tradition for us as a family."

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's First Christmas Photos Together as Newlyweds

stephanie marie photography

RELATED: Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate First Thanksgiving as an 'Official Family': 'Not Much More I Could Ask for'

Tarek and Heather, who called herself a "bonus mom" to Taylor and Brayden before officially becoming their step-mom earlier this year, say family is the most important thing to them. The couple has also recently spoken out about adding to their family with a child of their own.

On Nov. 22, during E! News Daily Pop, the couple said that they are currently "practicing having babies" until the time is right.

"We're going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens," Heather said during the episode, adding that she's "more open" to having kids with Tarek because "our life is already crazy."

"We're raising two kids. I'm already a mommy. So I'm like, well, why not have just one more?" she said.

RELATED: Inside Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's 'Magical' Old Hollywood Wedding: 'We're So Lucky'

In October, the newlyweds spoke to PEOPLE about changing their minds after previously deciding they weren't going to expand their family.

"It would be a big decision. It's not just something that I want to say, 'Let's just see if it happens,' " but, "to create something with him, that's ours, together ... I feel I would regret it if I didn't," Young said.

Heather El Moussa and family

Heather El Moussa/ instagram

"Before, she was never around kids, and now she's raising Taylor and Brayden with me," El Moussa added. "And we have them [half the time] so she's full-on 'mom life,' and she's realizing she can do it. And she loves it."

While El Moussa recognized he felt differently at the beginning of their relationship, he told PEOPLE that he can't deny that the possibility of having a baby with Young excites him now.

"Listen, I've been on TV forever. If people have seen me with Taylor and with Brayden, [they know] I am obsessed with my kids. Just obsessed," El Moussa said. "I love being a dad. I love spending time with them. They are number one. I would never regret having more kids. I love my babies so much."