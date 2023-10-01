Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate Son Tristan Turning 8 Months Old: 'Sweet Boy'

"I cannot believe my little love is eight months old!!" Heather wrote on Instagram

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa and their son Tristan, who just turned 8 months old.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are celebrating their son Tristan Jay!

On Saturday, the Flipping El Moussas stars’ baby boy turned 8 months old, and they shared an adorable photo and video of him to commemorate the milestone.

Heather, 36, shared a video of Tristan holding a giraffe toy on her Instagram Story alongside the caption, “I cannot believe my little love is eight months old!!”

In the video, the Selling Sunset star spoke to her son, saying, “Cutiebear is 8 months old today, yes you are,” before panning away from Tristan in his stroller toward her dog, Bugz, and then back again. “8 months old, big boy!” she added.

Tarek, 42, reposted the clip on his own Story with a heart emoji and the message: “Happy 8 months sweet boy!!”

After her video, Heather also shared a photo on her Story that showed Tristan on a blanket marked with his new age. In the text over the photo she wrote, “Our sweet boy is 8 months old today!”

She added that her son is currently “starting to clap," and is "obsessed with walks, bugz & food.”

“He laughs all day,” she continued. “We love you so much Tristan Bear 🐻.”

Just a few days ago, Heather was celebrating Tristan for a different reason.

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared a sweet post dedicated to her now-8-month-old son, as well as her stepson Brayden, 8, for National Sons Day.

“Happy #Nationalsonsday my sweet Tristan bear 🤍 I am so honored to be your mom - You have made me a better person,” she captioned the post, a carousel of photos of Tristan and Brayden.

She continued, “There’s nothing I love more than being a mama & bonus mama 💙 These boys have made me more fulfilled than I could have ever imagined. Celebrating from NYC so kisses through the phone!! Peek the boogie 😂.”

The couple welcomed Tristan on Jan. 31. He joined Tarek's older children, son Brayden and daughter Taylor Reese, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather also shared a post dedicated to Taylor earlier this month on the eldest El Moussa kid’s 13th birthday.

"Happy birthday beautiful girl! 🤍🫶🏻 I can’t believe you are 13 today!" she wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the mother-stepdaughter duo.

"I’ve watched you grow into a smart witty, confident, sweet but strong willed young lady," she continued. "You have such a huge heart and you are truly unstoppable. I love you so so much and I love being your bonus mom. 🤍."

Tristan will make his TV debut on the upcoming season of The Flipping El Moussas Heather revealed in July and frequently appears in sweet photos on both his mom and dad’s Instagram accounts.

