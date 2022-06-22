Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to Star in New HGTV Docu-Series, The Flipping El Moussas

Antonia DeBianchi
·3 min read
Host Tarek El Moussa (right) and Heather Rae Young (left) stop by their Newport Beach, CA home to check on the renovation progress.
Host Tarek El Moussa (right) and Heather Rae Young (left) stop by their Newport Beach, CA home to check on the renovation progress.

HGTV+

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are getting their own show!

The newlywed Flip or Flop alum, 40, and Selling Sunset star, 34, are starring in a new HGTV series all about their life together — both personal and professional.

On theme with Tarek's previous show, Flip or Flop, and current series, Flipping 101, the 8-episode docu-series has a working title of The Flipping El Moussas. It will premiere in 2023, PEOPLE can confirm.

According to HGTV, the series will showcase the couple's lives as they venture into several big moments. Not only will fans watch the El Moussas undergo a house move and a large-scale renovation, but they will also follow the couple on their emotional journey to have children of their own.

Aside from the glimpses into their home life, episodes will also feature Heather's entrance into Tarek's world of flipping as she becomes involved in his business.

The pair hinted that Tarek's kids — Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall — will also make appearances in the new project.

"We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives," the couple said in a press release shared with PEOPLE. "As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all."

Tarek's kids will also be included in Hall's HGTV docu-series about her second home and expanding business in Tennessee, Christina in the Country, which will premiere in late 2022.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Says He Never Expected to Find Love Again with 'Soulmate' Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young/Instagram

RELATED: Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates 6-Month Anniversary with Unseen Wedding Video: 'Officially a Wifey'

Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., also shared a peek into what fans can expect from The Flipping El Moussas.

"Tarek and Heather Rae's story resonates with millions of followers across their social media platforms," she said in a release. "This new series will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives and will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair."

Along with the new show, Tarek's solo HGTV series, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, was recently confirmed for a new season, returning this year.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Ray Young wedding
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Ray Young wedding

Discovery+

RELATED: Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Putting Her Baby Plans on Hold: 'I Am Just Not Ready Right Now'

The HGTV star and Selling Sunset realtor tied the knot on October 23, 2021. Family, friends and Heather's Selling Sunset costars were all in attendance.

While they shared traditional vows, the pair also exchanged vows with Tarek's kids. "It felt like it was straight from a movie," he told PEOPLE exclusively of the romantic day. "Everything was just spectacular."

The home expert duo have also been open about their future family plans, as Heather has openly documented her fertility journey on Instagram.

In an April interview on E! News' Daily Pop, she said that while she's "excited" to have a baby with Tarek, she's not ready to be pregnant.

"We were planning on implanting very soon, like very soon, and I am just not ready right now," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Adam Rippon. "I am balancing so much. I've been healing. I've been going through a lot with my health, and I want to feel really good before I do that."

