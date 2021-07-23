Tarek El Moussa Is 'Super Remorseful' He 'Lashed Out' at Ex Christina Haack, Says Source

Tarek El Moussa christina haack

Tarek El Moussa isn't too proud of his recent on-set dispute with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-host Christina Haack.

Amid news that El Moussa, 39, flipped out at Haack, 38, last week while filming their HGTV home renovation series, a source tells PEOPLE that the father of two — who shares daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5 with ex — regrets his actions.

"They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful," the insider says. "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends."

Haack's rep did not reply to a request for comment.

PEOPLE reported on Wednesday that El Moussa went on a verbal tirade against Haack on the set of their HGTV show Flip or Flop after he didn't like the way she signaled to him that she and the crew were ready to film the next segment.

According to TMZ, during the heated confrontation, El Moussa allegedly yelled at Haack, saying that he enjoys watching her fail. He also compared her to his current fiancée Heather Rae Young, of Selling Sunset fame.

"Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning," El Moussa reportedly told Haack, saying that he "made" her and referring to her as a "washed-up loser."

Haack and El Moussa married in 2009 and split in 2016, finalizing their divorce in 2018.

Both found fame with the launch of their HGTV series Flip or Flop in 2013. Despite both now having solo series on the network — Haack's Christina on the Coast and El Moussa's Flipping 101 — the two have continued filming Flip or Flop together.

The show, now shooting its tenth season, follows the divorced duo as they navigate life as co-parents and real estate experts flipping run-down homes in California for a profit.

Last week's confrontation isn't the first time the former couple, who are both executive producers, have had a falling out on set. A source also told TMZ there have been times where they'll stop filming together and simply shoot their scenes separately.

Following the news of their dispute, Haack took to Instagram to share a post praising her new boyfriend Joshua Hall, calling the Austin-based realtor her "Ride or Die."

Haack began dating Hall after her split from her second husband, Ant Anstead. She and Anstead were married for less than two years, and share a son, Hudson London, 22 months.

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," Haack, who went public with her relationship with Hall in early July, wrote alongside a photo of the couple in a car.

She went on to tell followers to "remember that before making judgments and assumptions," adding that "this woman/mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."