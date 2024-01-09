Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Lived in a Halfway House After Divorce From Christina Hall: ‘I Didn’t Trust Myself’

The HGTV star opened up about the dark period after his split from his 'Flip or Flop co-star while appearing on ‘The Jeff Fenster Show’ podcast

Denise Truscello - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty

Tarek El Moussa is opening up about one of the darkest times in his life.

While making an appearance on Monday’s episode of The Jeff Fenster Show podcast, El Moussa, 42, had a vulnerable conversation with the host about the difficult place he was in following his public split from his ex-wife Christina Hall back in 2016.

“When my ex left me, I went to some soul-searching places,” El Moussa revealed during the episode. “I actually lived in a halfway house. This is my first time sharing that.”

When Fenster asks why he chose to enter the house, the father of three says it was because “I didn’t trust myself to be alone. That’s how bad I was.”

He continues, “The reason I ended up there is because I didn’t know where to go and I needed 24-hour care. It was pretty bad because I had lost everything, it felt like, overnight.”

Related: Tarek El Moussa Says He Used to Sleep 14 Hours a Day Because He ‘Hated Being Awake . . . I Hated Myself'

El Moussa says he goes into more detail about the events that led him to this dark place in his upcoming memoir, Flip Your Life (out Feb. 6), which details his past health issues and personal struggles — including his steroid addiction — as well as how he became a successful entrepreneur.

During the podcast, he adds that he wasn’t always the “best husband” or father but acknowledges there are “no excuses” for his previous behavior. “I was going through a lot at the time but my actions were not the best,” he admits.

Related: Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Once Drank 'Over 30 Shots' of Vodka When He Was 20: 'My Life Went Downhill'

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagi Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall in April 2017.

El Moussa and Hall tied the knot in April 2009 after nearly three years of dating. Seven years later, they announced their split in Dec. 2016 and finalized their divorce in Jan. 2018. The couple share two children together — daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8.

Story continues

A few months before they announced their split, the former married couple had an altercation involving a gun at their Yorba Linda, Calif. home. Though officials stated that police responded to a "possibly suicidal male with a gun" at the time, El Moussa later said that he was never suicidal and that the gun was for protection against wild animals while on a hike.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram Tarek El Moussa with his kids and wife Heather Rae.

Following their separation, both exes have since remarried and expanded their families. El Moussa tied the knot with his current wife Heather Rae in July 2020 and the couple welcomed their first baby together, a son named Tristan, in Feb. 2023.

Hall secretly married her third husband Josh Hall in 2022 after less than a year of dating. She also has a 4-year-old son named Hudson from her second marriage to Ant Anstead which ended in Sept. 2020.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.