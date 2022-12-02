Tarek El Moussa Reveals 'Flip or Flop' Started With a 'Random Email' as Last-Ever Episode Airs on HGTV

Tracey Harrington McCoy
·3 min read
As seen on HGTV's Flip or Flop, hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack pose for a portrait in the renovated backyard.
As seen on HGTV's Flip or Flop, hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack pose for a portrait in the renovated backyard.

Erik Voake/HGTV Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall

Tarek El Moussa is opening about the beginning of Flip or Flop as the show that shot him to fame comes to an end.

The hit show ran for 10 seasons and co-starred El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Hall, who divorced during its run but continued to work — and film — together. The series ended last spring, but a special, "The Final Flip" aired Thursday on HGTV.

El Moussa posted a video preview of the final episode of Flip or Flop and penned a heartfelt tribute to the show alongside it.

"Flip or Flop started as a crazy idea and I sent a random e-mail to a production company with a dream of flipping houses on tv before I ever flipped a house," El Moussa, 41, wrote.

"We had no experience flipping houses and had no clue how to film a pilot episode all by ourselves! We were just two kids who wanted to learn how to flip houses and take you on that journey with us- and here we are over a decade later!" he continued. "Over the last 10 years, we've been able to do something really special and share not only our house flipping journey with you guys but also our lives with you as well."

RELATED Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to Star in New HGTV Docu-Series, 'The Flipping El Moussas'

While both El Moussa and Hall have two new shows debuting on HGTV in 2023, a major chapter of their lives is closing.

"It's bittersweet - on one hand, it has been an incredible experience sharing my life, my kids, my cancer, my businesses growing, the homes we've flipped and I am so proud to have had you guys along with us for the ride," El Moussa wrote.

"On the other hand, I am so excited for our next chapters and what the next decade has in store for both of us." he added with a heart emoji.

Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack
Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack

Courtesy HGTV

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As he wrapped up the touching Instagram post, El Moussa also gave a shout out to his ex-wife.

"Thank you to my co star @thechristinahall, it's been a wild ride and I hope nothing but the best for her in the years to come! Now…time to find another house to flip 😎 #FliporFlop," he wrote.

RELATED: Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Announce One Last Episode of 'Flip or Flop' After Ending Series in March

News of the show's sudden conclusion may have taken fans by surprise in March, but a source revealed to PEOPLE that it was a long time coming.

While the former couple share two children — daughter Taylor Reese, 12, and son Brayden James, 7 — working together became "too intimate" for Hall and El Moussa to continue the series, the source said.

"Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter," the source explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Having a Baby: 'We Weren't Expecting This!'

Despite calling it quits on Flip or Flop, the HGTV stars have already announced new solo projects. Tarek and his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, will be debuting their new home renovation show The Flipping El Moussas.

Christina will show off country life with husband Josh Hall in her new show Christina in the Country. She also has her solo series, Christina on the Coast, which premiered in 2019, while Tarek has been working on Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa since 2021.

Latest Stories

  • Meeting the Parents! Jason Oppenheim Says Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk 'Hit It Off' with His Mom at Thanksgiving

    “Lou got my mom to tell her one-too-many stories about my childhood,” Oppenheim told PEOPLE

  • WATCH: Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Surprise Her Future Mother-in-Law with a Backyard Makeover

    See the PEOPLE exclusive clip of Kate Hudson gardening with daughter Rani Rose, 4, on HGTV's 'Celebrity IOU' hosted by Drew and Jonathan Scott

  • Hailey Bieber Is Striking in a Little Black Dress and Strings of Diamonds

    Don't sleep on the classics.

  • Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie Covered in Pimple Patches: 'I Think My Face Is Purging'

    Justin Bieber is getting candid about his skincare routine

  • 80-year-old has played Michigan Lottery since it began. She just won big Powerball prize

    “It took my breath away.”

  • Pluto TV Launches in Canada With Property Brothers, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, Anna Olson on Slate

    Paramount’s Pluto TV launched its free, ad-supported (FAST) channels in Canada on Dec. 1, joining TUBI and the newly premiered CBC News Explore, which also made its Canadian debut this week. The Pluto TV debut is in partnership with Canada’s Corus Entertainment, which oversees national advertising for the new platform. At launch there are more […]

  • Jennifer Lopez's Swarovski-Gem Lined Pedicure Makes a Case for Showing off Winter Toes

    There's never not a time to sport a popping pedicure and Jennifer Lopez's Swarovski-lined toes...

  • Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’

    "We never know how we’re gonna die but it’s important to envision how you want it to be," Fonda says.

  • Jennifer Lopez’s Dulce de Leche Nails Will Immediately Fix Your Sweet Tooth Craving

    Jennifer Lopez's latest caramel-brown manicure is the sweetest fix for those wanting a sugary...

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Draisaitl nets OT winner to lift Oilers past slumping Panthers for 4-3 victory

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to make life difficult for opponents in crunch time. Draisaitl scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 4-3 victory over the suddenly slumping Florida Panthers on Monday. It took just 22 seconds into the extra session for Draisaitl to take a pass back from McDavid and score his 13th of the season. McDavid had a goal and two assists, the first helper coming with five seconds left in regulation on the game-tying goal.

  • Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won't play Sunday

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y'all!” The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s ga