Tarek El Moussa Reveals 'Flip or Flop' Started With a 'Random Email' as Last-Ever Episode Airs on HGTV

As seen on HGTV's Flip or Flop, hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack pose for a portrait in the renovated backyard.

Erik Voake/HGTV Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall

Tarek El Moussa is opening about the beginning of Flip or Flop as the show that shot him to fame comes to an end.

The hit show ran for 10 seasons and co-starred El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Hall, who divorced during its run but continued to work — and film — together. The series ended last spring, but a special, "The Final Flip" aired Thursday on HGTV.

El Moussa posted a video preview of the final episode of Flip or Flop and penned a heartfelt tribute to the show alongside it.

"Flip or Flop started as a crazy idea and I sent a random e-mail to a production company with a dream of flipping houses on tv before I ever flipped a house," El Moussa, 41, wrote.

"We had no experience flipping houses and had no clue how to film a pilot episode all by ourselves! We were just two kids who wanted to learn how to flip houses and take you on that journey with us- and here we are over a decade later!" he continued. "Over the last 10 years, we've been able to do something really special and share not only our house flipping journey with you guys but also our lives with you as well."

RELATED Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to Star in New HGTV Docu-Series, 'The Flipping El Moussas'

While both El Moussa and Hall have two new shows debuting on HGTV in 2023, a major chapter of their lives is closing.

"It's bittersweet - on one hand, it has been an incredible experience sharing my life, my kids, my cancer, my businesses growing, the homes we've flipped and I am so proud to have had you guys along with us for the ride," El Moussa wrote.

"On the other hand, I am so excited for our next chapters and what the next decade has in store for both of us." he added with a heart emoji.

Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack

Courtesy HGTV

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As he wrapped up the touching Instagram post, El Moussa also gave a shout out to his ex-wife.

Story continues

"Thank you to my co star @thechristinahall, it's been a wild ride and I hope nothing but the best for her in the years to come! Now…time to find another house to flip 😎 #FliporFlop," he wrote.

RELATED: Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Announce One Last Episode of 'Flip or Flop' After Ending Series in March

News of the show's sudden conclusion may have taken fans by surprise in March, but a source revealed to PEOPLE that it was a long time coming.

While the former couple share two children — daughter Taylor Reese, 12, and son Brayden James, 7 — working together became "too intimate" for Hall and El Moussa to continue the series, the source said.

"Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter," the source explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Having a Baby: 'We Weren't Expecting This!'

Despite calling it quits on Flip or Flop, the HGTV stars have already announced new solo projects. Tarek and his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, will be debuting their new home renovation show The Flipping El Moussas.

Christina will show off country life with husband Josh Hall in her new show Christina in the Country. She also has her solo series, Christina on the Coast, which premiered in 2019, while Tarek has been working on Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa since 2021.