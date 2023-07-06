Tarek El Moussa Poses with His 2 Older Kids on Family Vacation: 'Having the Best Time'

The HGTV star is dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife Christina Hall

Instagram/therealtarekelmoussa

Tarek El Moussa is taking a minute to celebrate his two older kids.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the HGTV star, 41, posted a sweet Instagram photo of himself and his older kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 — as they posed for the camera while on a family vacation.

"Florida nights with the babies ❤️🙏 ," he began his caption.

"This was taken from the first night we got here and @theheatherraeelmoussa met us the next day so I was missing one baby!! But we're all together here now and having the best time:)"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Tarek El Moussa Celebrates 'Extra Special' Father's Day Outing with All Three of His Kids

"Family trips like these where we can all be together and also be with great friends is ideal. I look around at the family we've built and the friendships we've created and feel nothing but pure happiness. Life's too short not to feel that way. ❤️," he added.

Tarek is dad to son Tristan, 4 months, with wife Heather Rae El Moussa and son Brayden and daughter Taylor whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

For Father's Day this year, El Moussa celebrated the holiday with all three of his kids, sharing an Instagram to document the occasion. El Moussa's wife Heather also took to Instagram to shout out her husband.

"Happy Father’s Day to the man who never fails to show up for the kids, puts a smile on their faces, takes time away from work to be there for them, will do anything not to miss a single game, surprises them at their school with their favorite lunches, wakes up early to spend quality time with them- the list goes on 🤍," she said of Tarek.

"I have always felt in awe of the way you are as a dad @therealtarekelmoussa but this year it’s extra special 🤍," she continued. "Seeing you with our baby boy Tristan and watching you be a dad of 3 amazing kids makes my heart so happy. I fall in love with you over and over again seeing you be the best daddy ever and we couldn’t be luckier to have you. And I love raising the kids with you. ❤️"

After welcoming son Tristan in February, Tarek shared an adorable photo of his two older kids visiting their newest sibling in the hospital.

"👀👀👀 OMG….I have 3 kids!!!! How did this happen @theheatherraeelmoussa ❤️," he captioned the photo.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.