Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa Get Matching Tattoos: 'This Is Real Commitment!'

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa cemented their love in ink over the weekend!

The HGTV star and Selling Sunset realtor — who wed in October — got matching tattoos on Sunday, sharing the experience in a series of stories on their respective Instagram accounts.

For the special occasion, the duo paid a visit to see Kareem Masarani at Newport Tattoo. There, they each got their wedding date added to their left arms, as well as each other's respective initials near their wrists: TEM and HEM.

"A tattoo is forever, and so is a marriage!" Heather, 34, said, later adding, "This is commitment. This is real commitment."

It was only the second time Tarek, 40, had gotten inked and a big step for him, seeing as he previously vowed never to get one again. "I only have one tattoo, it's on my back and it's bad I swore I'd never get another one," he said, in a video on his wife's page. "But of course, I'm in love with Heather, so I have to get our wedding date on my arm. So yeah, quite excited right now."

Tarek also wound up getting two other dates on his arm — Sept. 22, 2010 and Aug. 20, 2015, the birthdates of daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6 (whom he shares with ex Christina Hall).

"I definitely want to get something for the kids," he said before getting the ink. "You never know, I might wind up being a tattoo guy."

And both are already planning on getting more one day. "Saving extra spots for future children," Tarek said, Heather pointing out that they're planning on more than one.

"I love it," she said afterwards.

Tarek El Moussa Tattoo

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek and Heather tied the knot in a gorgeous Old Hollywood-themed wedding in Montecito, California.

"It was just so magical. Better than we even expected it to be. We are exhausted, but so happy at the same time," Heather told PEOPLE exclusively after their big day.

His kids were included in their ceremony, too. Along with traditional vows, the bride and the groom also exchanged vows with the kids. "It felt like it was straight from a movie," Tarek said. "Everything was just spectacular."

Heather El Moussa and family

Heather El Moussa/ instagram

The newlyweds have been open about their fertility journey since getting married. In January, Heather shared an update on Instagram following a retrieval procedure.

"Initially Tarek and I thought we were only going to get 2 eggs from this retrieval but we ended up with 7 eggs, 6 ended up being good. We thawed 4 eggs from my egg retrieval we did 2 years ago. 3 ended up making it…. So we will create 9 embryos," she wrote.

She went on to tell followers that this was even a "better outcome" than she and Tarek expected.

"I've had a few low moments throughout this journey but I've tried to stay as positive as possible and it shows that the body is incredible and can do wonders," she added. "Going into this having sad moments that my body wasn't creating enough healthy follicles and to come out of this with great news! 😊"